What Did Eric Trump’s Hand Sign Mean at the Inauguration? And Why Does Donald Trump Do It Too? Some social media users believe Eric's hand gesture is about power. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 22 2025, 9:43 a.m. ET Source: Mega

One of the many things that those who watched the Jan. 20 inauguration took away from the event was the behavior of those who stood on-stage with President Donald Trump, including his sons Eric Trump and Barron Trump. So when cameras caught Eric making a strange triangle hand sign, many wondered about the meaning behind it.

Article continues below advertisement

They were further curious and a bit confused about its meaning when Barron made a similar hand sign of his own. Both gestures used both hands to look like a triangle of sorts, and it's something that many call a "steeple" gesture associated with authority and power. But what was the actual meaning behind Eric's hand gesture at the inauguration? There are some theories.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is the meaning behind Eric Trump's triangle hand sign?

During the inauguration, Eric could be seen making what appears to be an inverted triangle symbol with his hands. His wife, Lara Trump, said something to him and touched his arm, which prompted him to fold his hands in front of him. But the meaning of the sign, which has made the rounds across various social media platforms, is a hot topic of debate nonetheless.

The gesture, which Donald Trump has made himself, is often referred to as the steeple. It is supposedly meant to exude power and authority. But when the video was shared on TikTok, one user commented that the meaning might be something else entirely. "My professor taught us this in public speaking classes to do this when nervous," they shared. "It is to help refocus."

Article continues below advertisement

But another user commented to say that it might be a sign that has a deeper, more conspiratorial meaning. "I see this a lot with the elite and even lower level positions," they commented. "It seems like a form of communication of a secret society."

Barron Trump has made a similar hand gesture before.