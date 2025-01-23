Trump Vowed to Release JFK Assassination Files and Gave This Timeline for When It Will Happen "It's all gonna be released Uncle Sam." By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 23 2025, 9:37 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The day before his inauguration as the 47th president of the United States, Donald Trump made a bold promise to the American people: He vowed to release the assassination files of John F. Kennedy (JFK). But he didn’t stop there.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump also pledged to reverse the over-classification of government files related to Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) and Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK). Now officially sworn in as president on Jan. 20, 2025, many are wondering: When exactly will the JFK files be released?

When will the JFK files be released?

Source: Mega

During his victory rally on Jan. 19, Trump pledged to release the remaining JFK files "in the coming days," suggesting they could be unveiled within days or weeks of him taking office. He also vowed to sign a series of executive orders, and on his first day as president, Trump began making good on his promises. He has already signed orders targeting immigration, climate policies, and transgender Americans serving in the military.

Article continues below advertisement

In his rally speech, Trump stated, "And in the coming days, we are going to make public remaining records relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert Kennedy, as well as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and other topics of great public interest."

Article continues below advertisement

Thousands of previously classified documents from the government’s review of JFK’s assassination were released in December 2022, marking the second major disclosure, according to CNN. However, more files remain under wraps. Documents related to Martin Luther King Jr. are currently scheduled for release in 2027, raising questions about how Trump plans to address this timeline.

Existing records reveal that JFK was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas. While riding through Dealey Plaza in a presidential motorcade with Jacqueline Kennedy, Texas Governor John Connally, and Nellie Connally, JFK was struck in the neck and head by shots fired by Lee Harvey Oswald. He was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to Parkland Hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Lee Harvey Oswald

Releasing the JFK files could debunk wild assassination conspiracy theories.

There are plenty of conspiracy theories floating around about JFK's assassination, with some claiming the Cuban government was responsible. Speculation intensified after revelations that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had attempted to assassinate then-Cuban leader Fidel Castro. While Castro denied the allegations, the theories gained traction when Lee Harvey Oswald visited Mexico City in September 1963 and reportedly tried to contact the Cuban and Soviet consulates, per Britannica.

Article continues below advertisement

Theories also suggest a second shooter may have been involved in the killing of JFK. Footage released for public viewing in 1975 has led some to believe a shot came from the front of the president, contradicting the angle of Oswald's sniper nest. This has fueled claims that another gunman was positioned on the grassy knoll, part of a larger plot to assassinate JFK.