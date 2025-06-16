Did Jason Guy Leave WESH 2 News? A New Anchor Took Over His Daytime Slot "Where’s Jason going??" By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 16 2025, 3:23 p.m. ET Source: WESH 2 News

While it’s no secret that reality TV stars can get stuck in the hustle of finding another hit show to star in, some simply find something else to do that aligns with their goals. Jason Guy falls into the latter category. Many reality watchers remember seeing Jason for the first time in Season 3 of Big Brother in 2002. His time on the competition show landed him hosting spots on Reality Dish and VH1 Goes Inside, followed by casting associate positions on CW’s Beauty and the Geek, NBC’s The Biggest Loser, and CBS’s The Amazing Race.

At the height of his reality TV fame, Jason pivoted into delivering the news as a reporter and news anchor. In 2009, he gained a new fanbase (and an Emmy!) as a co-anchor for WESH 2 News in Orlando, Fla. However, after spending over a decade with the broadcast, viewers wondered if he had left WESH without any warning. Here’s the scoop.

Did Jason Guy leave WESH?

Rumors of Jason's departure from WESH surfaced in June 2025. According to WESH's report from June 13, 2025, another reporter, Alan Campbell, joined WESH 2 NEWS Sunrise, a segment Jason appeared on between 4:30 and 7 a.m. Alan previously worked as a morning anchor for WBBH Gulf Coast News, a sister station of WESH 2 in Fort Myers, Fla. as a morning anchor.

“I am excited to be joining the team at WESH 2, a station that has a reputation for quality journalism and local coverage," the anchor said of the opportunity. "I look forward to making Central Florida my home and being a part of this vibrant community." WESH 2 also released a statement saying the team was "thrilled to welcome another experienced and accomplished journalist to the WESH 2 News team."

However, the news program didn't mention what Alan's position meant for Jason's future. Following the announcement, WESH posted a new photo and banner for WESH 2 NEWS Sunrise on its Facebook page featuring Alan and fellow WESH anchor Meredith McDonough. Their photo sparked concerns that Jason was leaving the station or, at the very least, moving to another time slot. Jason, however, never confirmed or denied his departure.

"Where’s Jason going??" several fans asked, demanding answers.

Jason Guy posted a photo of him on vacation amid concerns for his WESH future.

Although Alan started his run on WESH 2 NEWS Sunrise on Monday, June 16, 2025, his colleague, Jason, didn't address the change publicly. That same day, he shared a photo of himself and his family on vacation. "NY-bound for the first leg of our epic Ireland adventure!" he captioned the photo.