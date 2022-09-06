Rumors Online Suggest That Jaclyn DeAugustino Might Be Leaving WESH 2
If you've been watching the WESH 2 Sunrise team out of Orlando, Fl. over the last few years, odds are that you are at least somewhat familiar with their morning traffic anchor, Jaclyn DeAugustino. Ever since she joined the show in 2019, Jaclyn has become an integral part of WESH 2 and a true fan favorite.
However, there have been some rumors as of late that the reporter might have a career switch-up in the works. So, what happened to Jaclyn? Here are all of the known details as they currently stand.
What happened to Jaclyn DeAugustino?
As of late there have been some rumors circulating online that Jaclyn may be leaving her role at WESH 2. Although the notion has caught some steam amongst certain circles, it is far from confirmed.
Neither WESH 2 nor Jaclyn have released a statement or even spoken in passing about the possibility that she'd leave the network. A quick look at her social media channels shows that as recently as late August 2022 Jaclyn was riding in a helicopter fulfilling her duties as a traffic reporter.
Other than posts about work, Jaclyn's Instagram is filled with flicks of her enjoying life. Followers can catch her on various travels, hanging with her family and friends, as well as sharing interesting tidbits about her interests, career, and what it took for her to get where she is today.
How did Jaclyn DeAugustino become famous?
Jaclyn's work in Florida is impactful to her because she grew up there. A native to Flagler County, Jaclyn graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Florida where she earned her degree in broadcast journalism.
Prior to having an official position with WESH 2, Jaclyn worked at WCPO in Cincinnati, OH. where she served as the network's traffic reporter as well as a fill-in anchor for regular broadcasts. She also had a similar job at WLOS in Asheville, N.C.
Jaclyn started off her work with WESH 2 as an intern in college, covering news at the height of the George Zimmerman trial. She also had a job working on the Golf Channel, pursuing a passion for sports that extends back to her early days where she worked on feature stories for FOX Sports Florida.
Nowadays, fans can catch Jaclyn on WESH 2, which airs from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. EST daily.