Rumors Online Suggest That Jaclyn DeAugustino Might Be Leaving WESH 2

Jaclyn's work in Florida is impactful to her because she grew up there. A native to Flagler County, Jaclyn graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Florida where she earned her degree in broadcast journalism.

Prior to having an official position with WESH 2, Jaclyn worked at WCPO in Cincinnati, OH. where she served as the network's traffic reporter as well as a fill-in anchor for regular broadcasts. She also had a similar job at WLOS in Asheville, N.C.