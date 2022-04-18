In a final note to her colleagues when her cancer returned, per NBC, Wendy wrote, "As you know, I have lived my life big and loud. It is my nature. And I’ve had a blast. But a stillness has come over me that is profound and potent. I didn’t know I could be this quiet. Life is not always a test. It is a teaching. I must learn this lesson with grace. And I will."

Our thoughts are with Wendy's family, friends, coworkers, and fans during this difficult time.