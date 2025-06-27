Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy Dine at Circa Resort in Las Vegas Donnie's NKOTB band mate Joey McIntyre was also spotted. By Distractify Staff Published June 26 2025, 8:00 p.m. ET Source: Courtesy Circa

We definitely had ‘The Right Stuff’ on our to-do list this past weekend when we decided to head Downtown to Circa Las Vegas Resort and Casino. One of our favorite groups, NKOTB, has a brand new residency that just opened to a sold-out crowd on their first weekend. While waiting for our show day to arrive this summer, we thought, “Hey, we should try and find some of the guys around town.” Well, that ‘Funny Feeling’ was right because who we ran into was even better than anticipated.

Article continues below advertisement

Spotted under the glowing Vegas Vickie sign, we watched Donnie Wahlberg and wife Jenny McCarthy take photos on the red carpet at Barry’s Downtown. We were gushing over how beautiful they both are in person, and we almost didn’t see that they were joined by fellow bandmate, Jonathan Knight. We decided not to ‘Stay’ as they obviously had lots to celebrate. But we did happen to already have reservations at Barry’s for the next night, so we thought, ‘Let’s Try It Again.’ That being to make another effort to make more star-studded sightings.

Source: Courtesy Circa Joey McIntyre, Isaih Quinones, and Donnie Wahlberg

Article continues below advertisement

As we were making our way back to Fremont Street, we saw on Instagram that Jenny had posted a Reel recapping dinner from the night prior. She truly captured all of our favorite dishes that Barry’s has, especially the appetizers and desserts, and kept raving about how much they loved the Circa property overall. This had to mean they would all be back again tonight, right? We told you we had ‘The Right Stuff,’ so of course we immediately spotted them as we walked across the bridge to the casino.

We saw Circa Executive Richard Wilk concluding a tour of the property with Donnie, and none other than NKOTB’s youngest member, Joey McIntyre. I bet it was Jenny’s video that gave him so much FOMO; he made Donnie bring him back to see it for himself. Since this was their first time at Circa, we just know Richard showed them everything from the 143-ft screen at Stadium Swim, to the world’s largest sportsbook, all the way up sixty floors to our favorite spot in town, Legacy Club. We noticed Donnie making a video with someone, and it turned out to be none other than former 2-time Power Slap champion, Isaih Quinones. His mom must be a huge NKOTB fan like us, because we heard him giving her a shoutout and inviting her to come to their show at Park MGM this month.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Courtesy Circa Donnie Wahlberg, Richard Wilk, and Joey McIntyre.

Our favorite artist in our favorite place in town does not get much better than that. We always love coming down here because there is always a chance to spot someone or something. Just knowing that Jenny McCarthy shares the same enthusiasm for Circa and Barry’s as we do makes us feel somehow connected.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Courtesy Circa Tyler Bergantino,