Power Slap 10 Showdown Draws a Huge Crowd to Circa Las Vegas Given the action-packed weekend that was just had in Las Vegas, it doesn't come as a surprise that so many familiar faces were seen, once again, at Circa Resort & Casino. By Reese Watson Published Dec. 13 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET

Between the highly-anticipated Power Slap 10 showdown at Fontainebleau, and the action-packed UFC 310 at T-Mobile Arena, tons of powerhouses were spotted in downtown Las Vegas this past weekend – specifically Circa Resort and Casino.

Power Slap striker, Isaih Quinones, checked into Circa as a Middleweight Champion and checked out as a two-time Middleweight Champion thanks to his massively impressive comeback last Friday night against Branden Bordeaux. While enjoying his time at the acclaimed Vegas property, he met up with Circa CEO/Owner, Derek Stevens himself! Mr. Stevens has personally attended every Power Slap event in the U.S. and was super excited to welcome the champ to his resort! Isaih also caught up with 2024 World Series Champion pitcher, Brent Honeywell, and San Diego Padres pitchers, Joe Musgrove and Dylan Cease. Coincidentally enough, these talented athletes happened to be chatting it up at none other than the world’s largest sportsbook – the perfect meeting spot!

Last Friday, Circa CEO/Owner, Derek Stevens, and his lovely wife, Nicole, headed over to Fontainebleau to watch Power Slap 10’s thunderous battles unfold. There they hung out with WWE icons, Tolulope "Jordan" Omogbehin (AKA “The Giant Omos”), Rey Mysterio and Dan Real from Fontainebleau Hotel & Casino. Best seats in the house for this VIP crew!

Back at Circa Las Vegas, several famous faces were seen dining at Circa’s renowned steakhouse, Barry’s Downtown Prime. Restaurant co-owner/namesake, Chef Barry S. Dakake, met up with UFC fighters Bo Nickal and Dominick Reyes. He was then introduced to Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders – one of the most closely-watched rookies in the league at the moment. Over this past weekend, he made history in the final minute when he caught his 87th ball of the season – breaking the rookie reception record for a tight end. He can’t escape the news outlets right now, but in the best possible way!

Also dining in a group of fantastic four, were UFC powerhouses Dennis Buzukja, Champion Merab Dvalishvili, Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling, and Nazim Sadykhov. If one thing has been made clear, it’s that all these top-notch fighters know that the best place to fuel up before AND after a match is Barry’s Downtown Prime!

Mark Longo, father of the beloved Peanut the Squirrel who became an internet sensation, was also spotted at the downtown dining spot. He made headlines when his tragic story from upstate New York was heard by everyone around the world when his best friend, Peanut, was taken away from his home and killed.

Mark met up with UFC commentator, Hall of Famer, and actor, Mike Bisping. The two chatted about the tragedy of the current events with Peanut and Mark’s raccoon, Fred, this past October. But, his cherished animals live on through P’Nuts Freedom Farm – a nonprofit sanctuary devoted to saving animals in need of a forever home, giving them the freedom to live out their best lives.