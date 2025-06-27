What Happened to Melanie Lawson? The News Anchor Was off the Air For a Year The news anchor returned to the news desk on June 26, 2025. By Niko Mann Published June 27 2025, 11:22 a.m. ET Source: ABC13 Houston / YouYube

People are asking what happened to veteran Melanie Lawson after the news anchor returned to ABC13 News in Houston, Texas, after being off the air for more than a year. Melanie returned to KTRK on June 26, 2025.

Melanie began with the news station over 40 years ago as a full-time general assignment reporter for ABC 13 News Live at 5. She also anchored the news channel's midday show as well as Eyewitness News at 11 a.m., and viewers who were used to seeing Melanie so often wondered what happened to the news anchor.

Source: ABC 13 Kevin Roth / Facebook

What Happened to Melanie Lawson?

Melanie Lawson was off the air at Houston's Channel 13 News following the death of her father, Reverend William A. Lawson, on May 14, 2024. Reverand Lawson was 95 and was known as "Houston’s Pastor." The reverend was also the founder of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in Houston and a Civil Rights leader known for non-violent protests. He was a student at Texas Southern University when Rosa Parks ignited the Civil Rights Movement in Montgomery, Ala.

After students at TSU were arrested during a sit-in at a Weingarten's grocery store, he led the efforts to have them released, along with his wife, Audrey. The couple went on to work with Martin Luther King, Jr., Sidney Poitier, and Harry Belafonte during the movement. Melanie was also grieving her brother, Eric, who died in 2021, when her father passed. Melanie's mother Audrey died in 2015. Melanie also had some foot issues that contributed to her time off the air, per Mike McGuff.com.

Fans were delighted when Melanie returned to deliver the news with fellow anchor Jeff Ehling, along with meteorologist Rachel Briers. Melanie joked about her time off while introducing herself again to viewers. “I’m Melanie Lawson,” she said. “It’s been so long since I’ve said, that it took me a second there, but it’s been a while since I’ve had the pleasure of saying those words, I have to say, it is so good to be back with you, Jeff and Rachel, and it’s wonderful to be back with all of you."

"Thank you," she added. "Over the last few months, I've been overwhelmed by your kindness. I've gotten so many lovely messages and well wishes from so many of you, and I can't tell you how much it has meant to me. I am so blessed to have grown up here and to still call this city my home. And despite this crazy weather, which we'll be telling you about, from flooding to freezing to sweltering and all kinds of strange critters, there is no better place to live than Houston."