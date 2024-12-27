Kim Kardashian’s Foot Drama — What Happened and How She’s Styling Through It Kim Kardashian has been embracing her foot injury but no one knows what happened! By D.M. Published Dec. 27 2024, 1:50 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Since early December, Kim Kardashian has been hopping and scooting around in style as she nurses a foot injury that she suffered just before the holidays. She shared the news on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of her injured foot in a boot with the caption, "FML," and the song "Clumsy" by Fergie playing in the background.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the injury has not slowed Kim down. She attended the grand opening of her SKIMS flagship store in New York City on Dec. 12, arriving on a mobility scooter. Kim Kardashian keeps making public appearances and driving her business ventures forward, even as netizens poke fun at her injury. But many fans are still curious about what exactly happened to Kim’s foot — and honestly, we are too. Here’s what we discovered about the reality star’s recent mishap.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Kim Kardashian's foot?

Kim Kardashian injured her foot, but the mogul has continued to make public appearances. She attended a Kardashian-Jenner family dinner at Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks, Calif., wearing a skintight red leather dress on Dec. 20. She accessorized with a black medical boot on her injured foot and added a festive touch with a tinsel-decorated scooter for mobility.

Article continues below advertisement

However, some of Kim’s choices during her recovery have sparked criticism. Fans raised eyebrows when she attended a Billie Eilish concert in Los Angeles, wearing a high-heeled cast on her injured foot. Critics labeled the decision “reckless,” expressing concerns about potential complications to her healing process.

Interestingly, Kim has not revealed what caused her foot injury. Kim gave fans a bit of insight upon revealing the injury in early December, but she did not provide an explanation for her predicament. It is likely that the reality star will detail her recovery journey on the family’s Hulu show, The Kardashians. In July, the unscripted series was renewed for Season 6. However, a premiere date has not been set.

Article continues below advertisement

Khloe Kardashian gifted Kim a bedazzled mobility scooter.

Kim appears to be taking her injury and stride and her family has joined in on the fun surrounding her mishap. Khloé Kardashian stepped up her support by gifting Kim a diamond-studded scooter for Christmas. Kim proudly showed off the dazzling mobility aid on social media, thanking Khloé for the thoughtful gift.

Source: Instagram/@khloekardashian