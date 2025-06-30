Hannaha Hall’s ‘The Chi’ Character Is Pregnant, but Is She Also Expecting in Real Life? Hannaha’s portrayal of Tiff’s pregnancy was compelling, complex, and relatable to other women who have been in similar situations. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 30 2025, 3:10 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@hannahahall

Season 7 opened with the aftermath of Douda and Rob’s murders. Rob’s specifically affected his live-in girlfriend Tiff, played by Hannnaha Hall. At the end of the premiere, Tiff discovered she was pregnant with her and Rob’s child. The season showed the character navigating the pregnancy and preparing to welcome a new child without the love of her life.

Hannaha’s portrayal of Tiff’s pregnancy was compelling, complex, and relatable to other women who have been in similar situations. However, some felt it was also a bit too convincing and wondered if she’s pregnant in real life. Here’s what to know.

Source: Showtime

Is Hannaha Hall from ‘The Chi’ pregnant in real life?

Hannaha’s character’s storyline on The Chi doesn’t seem to mirror her real life. According to the actor’s social media accounts, she’s not pregnant and was able to remove her prosthetic baby bump after the cameras stopped rolling. In other photos taken after the season wrapped, including some taken during the Season 7 premiere party, Hannaha didn’t appear to be pregnant.

Although she’s not pregnant in real life, Hannaha is seemingly having fun pretending to be with child. The Chicago native’s Instagram account shows her basking in her pregnancy, from having fun behind the scenes of Tiff and joint baby shower. Hannaha also posted a cheeky video of her asking multiple The Chi cast and crew members their baby name predictions.

Hannaha admitted she “struggled” portraying Tiff’s grief on ‘The Chi.’

Although Hannaha doesn’t seem to have any children of her own, she has played Tiff, a young mom, since Season 1 of The Chi. Still, she admitted that playing into her character’s grief from losing the father of her child was especially challenging. “I struggled with it a little bit,” Hannaha told Bossip in May 2025. “I’ve never personally experienced that kind of grief from a significant other, so I didn’t want to diminish the weight of it.”

In addition to channeling Tiff’s grief, the actor had to put herself in the character’s shoes as she figured out her next steps. After she discovered she was pregnant in the season premiere, Alicia invited her to move in with her. Tiff, who already shares a son with her ex-husband Emmett (Jacob Lattimore), asks him and Kiesha to care for their child while she stays with Alicia.

While she insists she’s not looking to date anyone while she’s still grieving Rob, she inadvertently finds herself in a love triangle between Victor (Luke James) and Nuck (Cortez Smith). The love triangle is messy for various reasons, but mainly because Nuck killed Rob in the Season 6 finale, a fact Tiff wasn’t privy to.