La La Anthony Talks 'The Chi' Season 7 and the Show Getting Beyoncé' s Co-Sign (EXCLUSIVE) The booked and busy actor has played an aspiring chef named Dom on 'The Chi' since Season 3. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 4 2024, 2:56 p.m. ET

If you're of a particular generation, you may remember La La Anthony from her MTV debut as TRL VJ, La La Vazquez. However, after years of interviewing big-name actors, La La has established herself as an actor, with multiple TV and movie roles to her name. She has continued pushing herself in the acting biz by playing, in her words, "complex" characters like Lakeisha Grant from Power, Markisha Taylor from BMF: Black Mafia Family, and her recurring role as Dominique "Dom" Morris on The Chi.

Through her role on Lena Waithe's Showtime drama, which wrapped up its sixth season in June 2024 and is headed for a seventh, La La portrayed a character who is the meme "I'll date you and your dad" personified. Her character turned heads when she embarked on a serious relationship with her co-worker, Emmett (Jacob Latimore)'s dad, Darnell (Rolando Boyce), after they had stopped being friends with benefits.

Dom's messy love triangle and other moments on The Chi have helped the series earn a loyal fanbase of viewers, including one extremely (understatement of the year) famous one with great taste: Thee Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter. In an interview with Distractify to discuss her partnership with Amgen, La La shared her reaction to Beyoncé tuning into one of her shows every Sunday (or Friday if you have Paramount Plus) and what fans can expect from her character on The Chi for Season 7!

La La Anthony said Beyonce being a fan of 'The Chi' is a "testament" to the show's greatness.

La La exclusively told Distractify that, like many people in her Chi family, including Lena, she was elated to see the show mentioned during one of the rare times Beyoncé decided to speak to us. "Incredible moment and feeling," she said about Queen Bey's fan declaration.

In September 2024, the "II Most Wanted" singer said in an interview with GQ that The Chi was one of the shows currently on her watchlist. "I'm currently watching House of Dragon and The Chi," Beyoncé said.

La La, who shares a mutual BFF with Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, also acknowledged the weight her co-sign gives to the show, including possibly bringing more viewers tuning in as the seasons progress. "Everyone from the cast, the crew, the writers, and Lena put in so much love, energy, time, and commitment," she shared. "So to hear that is just a testament to how amazing the writing, the acting, and the show is overall."

La La is looking forward to Beyoncé — and the rest of us — seeing her on 'The Chi' Season 7.

Thanks to Beyoncé and many other loyal members of The Chi's fandom, the series was renewed for Season 7. The season will follow the aftermath of the South Side Chicago neighborhood's kingpin, Douda (Curtiss Cook), who was shot and killed in the season finale.

While she couldn't tell us everything to expect from the season, La La said, "You will see Dom" in the new season.

When we last saw her character in Season 6, she introduced the love connection between Douda's ex-wife, Roselyn (Kandi Burruss) to her cousin, Syreeta, played by deaf actor (Dre Hollingsworth). As their relationship heats up, Dom may be more protective of her cousin due to Roselyn's ex-husband's passing. Her character also had a workplace romance with Vince Staples's character earlier after he started working at Smokey's.

In the new season, Dom won't be involved with Darnell or Emmett, despite still working for him. In the season finale, Emmett is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Kiesha (Birgundi Baker), while Darnell has remarried Emmett's mother, Jada (Yolanda Ross). Many fans were surprised by Darnell's wedding and the abrupt end of his relationship with Dom on The Chi.

La La explained to us that, while their breakup didn't play out on the show, she believes it fizzled once he discovered her ex was a little too close to home. She also said that, though they seemed to be a match, Dom was ultimately using Emmett's dad.