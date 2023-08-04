Home > Television Did Emmett And Dom Sleep Together On 'The Chi?' Here's The Truth! Emmett and Dom have an interesting relationship on 'The Chi.' The pair are business partners and good friends. But did they ever sleep together? By D.M. Aug. 3 2023, Published 11:22 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/The Chi

Fans of The Chi are likely familiar with the messy relationship between Emmett Washington and Dominque Morris. Emmett (played by Jacob Latimore) makes no secret of his fickle ways on the hit Showtime series, despite being married to Hannaha Hall’s character Tiffany. Prior to their nuptials, Emmett and Tiffany had an on-again, off-again relationship.

The drama between the pair exploded in Season 1 of The Chi, as Emmett continues sleeping with other women while denying he was the father of their child, EJ. After a paternity test proves that Emmett is EJ’s dad, Tiffany and Emmett decide to commit to one another. The couple has since tied the knot, but Emmett has been unable to remain utterly faithful to his wife and has gotten into an even messier situation with Dom (played by La La Anthony).

Emmett and Dom’s romantic relationship has been brewing for some time. The pair are co-owners of Smokey’s BBQ, which they acquired after Sonny’s Kitchen failed. Since then, the two have gotten extremely close. And while Emmett and Tiffany previously promised to remain committed to one another, Emmett seemingly has other plans.

Did Emmett sleep with Dom behind Tiffany’s back?

Season 3 of The Chi was transformative for Emmett. After Sonny failed to maintain the rent for his restaurant, Emmett and Dom joined forces to officially open Smokey’s BBQ. But in Season 3, the pair’s relationship got intense. In Season 3, episode 7, Emmett and Dom officially become business operators. They have a meeting with Zeke Remnick, the owner of the building that houses Sonny’s Kitchen, to establish a plan for taking over the restaurant.

After Zeke agrees to conditionally permit the pair to operate the kitchen, Emmett and Dom pour a glass of wine to celebrate the occasion. In the heat of the moment, the two have sex, despite Emmett’s commitment to Tiffany. Following their romp, Emmett decides not to disclose his infidelities to his wife, until his guilt gets the best of him.

In the second episode of Season 4, Emmett’s conscience gets the best of him and he finally confesses to Tiffany that he slept with Dom. After hearing Emmett’s confession, which came while the pair were being intimate, Tiffany storms out of their home and into the arms of another man.

What happens to Emmett and Tiffany’s relationship?

After Tiffany’s night out, she returns home with a proposition for her husband. Tiffany asks Emmett to agree to an open marriage. And while he was initially opposed to the idea, Emmett ultimately caves. Jacob Latimore and Hannaha Hall opened up about their troubled on-screen relationship and explained that Tiffany is finally giving Emmett a taste of his own medicine.

