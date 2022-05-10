Jasmine Davis Announced Her Exit From ‘The Chi’ via Social Media – Why Did She Leave?

Luke added, “And, we’ve made it some type of taboo thing where people feel the need to hide themselves, and my character has a lot to work on,” he says. “It’s good to be able to see that this is a real person and see the beauty of him loving her and trying to love her completely, and at the same time to love her completely. – there’s beauty in her trying to help him love himself.”

Catch new episodes of The Chi on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET.