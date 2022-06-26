‘The Chi’ Returns for Season 5: How to Watch the Show for Free
Wondering how to watch The Chi for free? You have a couple of options, thanks to free trials of Showtime content!
The fifth season of the Image Award-nominated series — a coming-of-age drama set in Chicago’s South Side — started streaming on Friday, June 24, and will air on Showtime’s linear TV channel tonight Sunday, June 26, at 9 p.m. ET.
And in its run so far, The Chi has become one of Showtime’s most-streamed series of all time, with an average 4.2 million weekly viewers. “We’re so honored to be in our fifth season and grateful to the fans that show up for us and make sure people know about The Chi,” creator and executive producer Lena Waithe said in a press release. “We appreciate the fans so much and hope everyone enjoys this upcoming season. Lots of love.”
Showtime offers a 30-day free trial of ‘The Chi’ and all its other content.
In what it says is a limited time offer, Showtime is offering a 30-day free trial of its content, followed by three months at the discounted rate of $3.99 per month, followed by subscription at the standard rate. You can stream all of Showtime on your favorite devices commercial-free and with no cable subscription needed, the channel says. You can watch this content live, catch up on demand, or even download episodes and movies to watch offline.
The content streams on Showtime.com or on iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, Roku, LG, Samsung, Fire, Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox, and Oculus devices.
That promotional offer must be redeemed by 6:59 a.m. PT on July 5, and there are other terms and conditions to take note of. To avoid being charged, for example, you must cancel your subscription before the end of the free trial period. Showtime also specifies that the free trial is only available to new customers. And “free trial, price, and device availability may vary by participating subscription providers,” the channel adds.
Hulu also offers its subscribers a one-week free trial of Showtime.
Alternatively, you can try Hulu’s Showtime add-on free for one week. At the end of that trial, the add-on costs $10.99 per month. You just need a Hulu base plan subscription to get started, and the trial officer is available to new and eligible returning subscribers.
Once the add-on is activated, you’ll be able to watch Showtime content live or on demand. And if you have a Cloud DVR through Hulu + Live TV subscription, you’ll be able to record Showtime shows and movies, Hulu says.
Hulu says you can stream Showtime on its supported devices: Apple iPhone or iPad running iOS 10 or newer, Android phones and tablets running 5.0 or newer, Roku, Fire TV, Fire Stick, Apple TV (4th generation), Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, select Samsung TV models, and the Hulu.com website.
Or you can use your Hulu log-in credentials to create a Showtime Anytime profile at showtimeanytime.com to use additional devices supported by Showtime.