Here Are Our Picks for the TV Shows With the Best Black, Queer Portrayals

The CW’s Black Lightning gave us the Black lesbian superhero we always knew we needed. During the first season of the action drama, Anissa Pearce (Nafessa Williams) transforms into Thunder after unlocking her superpowers in medical school.

Anissa navigates her newfound physical strength with an even more impressive awareness of herself. Once fans discovered she identifies as a lesbian, her sexuality doesn’t define her in the series, which Nafessa said she appreciated.