What Are the ‘P-Valley’ Cast’s Ages Compared to Their Characters?
The characters on P-Valley all have inner struggles in addition to their jobs at The Pynk in Chucalisa, Miss. Once the show began in July 2020, TV viewers learned that many of them were hiding secrets such as domestic abuse, teen motherhood, and their sexualities. However, they seemingly put their issues aside each night to give the club’s audience a sensational event.
As P-Valley progressed, fans wanted to learn more about how characters like Uncle Clifford or Autumn Knight found themselves at The Pynk. Plus, the actors behind-the-scenes are now household names as well. But how much older are the P-Valley’s cast ages than their characters? Let’s find out now!
Elarica Johnson
Elarica was born on Aug. 21, 1989, making her 32 years old. When we first meet her character, Autumn Knight, she doesn’t reveal many details about herself, including how old she is. Viewers don’t even discover her real name, Hailey, until later in Season 1. However, viewers do find out she had a daughter that she gave birth to at a young age. So, Autumn is likely in her mid twenties.
Nicco Annan
According to multiple reports, Nicco’s birthday is May 7, 1989, making him 33. While the exact age of his character, Uncle Clifford, is unclear, the openly nonbinary owner of the Chucalisa once said they’re turning 40 soon, making them a little older than Nicco.
Brandee Evans
Brandee, who received her first significant role as Mercedes in 2019, is 37 years old and was born on June 2, 1985. Although Brandee’s actual age is public knowledge, fans wondered how old her character should be. In Season 1, Mercedes revealed she gave birth to a daughter named Terricka (A’Zarria Carter) at age 13, sparking the confusion about her age. Brandee addressed the speculation on Twitter and said her character was 28 during Season 1 when she considered retiring from The Pynk.
Shannon Thornton
Shannon was born on July 24, 1987, making her 34 years old. Her character, Keyshawn (aka ”Miss Mississippi”), is also in her early thirties and juggles dancing at The Pynk with motherhood and an abusive relationship with her boyfriend, Derrick (Jordan M. Cox).
Shannon said she enjoys portraying Keyshawn as a “childlike, vulnerable girl” searching to find herself in an interview with W Magazine.
J. Alphonse Johnson
J. Alphonse’s birthday is July 6, 1985, so he’s 36. The actor’s character, Lil Murda, is in his twenties and struggling to make it as a rapper in Chucalisa. Lil Murda also keeps his sexuality and relationship with Uncle Clifford under wraps out of fear of being judged by other young Black men in his neighborhood.
Parker Sawyers
Parker plays Andre Watkins, the godson of Mayor Tydell Ruffin (Isaiah Washington), who wants to buy The Pynk from Uncle Clifford. The actor is 38 and was born on May 24, 1984. His character is also in his thirties and married. That doesn’t stop him from having an affair with Autumn, though.
Loretta DeVine
Loretta joined the P-Valley cast as Uncle Clifford’s grandmother, Ernestine, in Season 1. The 72-year-old actress’s birthday is Aug. 21, 1949. Although her character’s exact age isn’t known, Uncle Clifford never misses an opportunity to poke fun at how much older she is than him, so she’s likely also in her seventies.
Harriett D. Foy
Harriett’s birthday is Aug. 24, 1962, and she’s 59 years old. She plays Mercedes’ mother, Pastor Patrice Woodbine. Like Harriett, Patrice is in her late fifties or early sixties and has a troubled relationship with Mercedes, who we’ve previously said is 28.
Morocco Omari
Morocco, who plays The Pynk’s trusted security, Big L, was born on May 7, 1975 — he and Nicco are birthday twins! However, viewers don’t know much about Big L, except he’s loyal to Uncle Clifford and doesn’t mind kicking anyone out of the club. The Chucalisa OG is likely in his late forties or early fifties.
Tyler Lepley
Tyler is 35 years old and his birthday is March 24, 1987. As Diamond, The Pynk’s bouncer, he fiercely protects The Pynk’s dancers — specifically Keyshawn. Besides his shielding nature, though, Diamond doesn’t share much about his personal life, so we’re not sure about his exact age.
Skyler Joy
Per multiple reports, Skyler, the actress who plays Pynk dancer Gidget, is 26. Skyler confirmed on her Instagram that her birthday is on Nov. 15. Gidget hasn’t disclosed her age on P-Valley, but she’s likely also in her twenties. However, she did share on the show that she lives with her mom and supports them by being a stripper.
Catch new episodes of P-Valley Friday nights on Starz.