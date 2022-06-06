What Are the ‘P-Valley’ Cast’s Ages Compared to Their Characters?

Shannon was born on July 24, 1987, making her 34 years old. Her character, Keyshawn (aka ”Miss Mississippi”), is also in her early thirties and juggles dancing at The Pynk with motherhood and an abusive relationship with her boyfriend, Derrick (Jordan M. Cox).

Shannon said she enjoys portraying Keyshawn as a “childlike, vulnerable girl” searching to find herself in an interview with W Magazine.