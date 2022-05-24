Here’s the ‘P-Valley’ Season 1 Recap Before It Returns for Season 2

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of P-Valley.

Although strip clubs have often been depicted in TV shows and movies, Starz’s P-Valley looks at the lives behind the venues’ main draw: exotic dancers. The TV adaptation of Katori Hall’s 2015 stage play, P*ssy Valley follows several people navigating personal woes while supporting themselves at the Pynk nightclub. In between displaying serious topics such as abuse, illness, homophobia, and transphobia, the show lightens the mood with pithy dialogue and many nods to the music, culture, and fashion of the dirty south.