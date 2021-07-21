'The Haves and the Have Nots' Somehow Ended Even More Wildly Than Ever Before (SPOILERS)

OWN’s The Haves and the Have Nots is going out with a bang — literally. After the penultimate episode left off with several lives in the balance, it seemed all but certain that the soapy series wasn’t about to let everyone leave with their lives.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Haves and the Have Nots.

Or perhaps he had a son. While Benny thought that Sandy was outside the motel waiting for him, he quickly realized that Sandy was really outside his mother’s house.

We last left off with Sandy (Michael Galante) and Benny’s (Tyler Lepley) feud coming to a head — right after Benny may or may not have learned that he has a little son out there.

Sandy and his minions opened fire on the house, putting Hanna ( Crystal Fox ), Benny’s potential new baby mama Tanisha (Jabree Webber), and his maybe son’s lives in danger. Did they make it out alive? And did Wyatt (Aaron O’Connell) escape his death yet again, or has his time finally run out? Read on for a recap of the series finale of The Haves and the Have Nots.

If the show ended with Wyatt being the only one dead, well, we’d probably be okay with that. But would it be HAHN if they let us off that easy?

We know it’s hard to believe, but yes, Wyatt is dead. It seems like a fitting end for the man who seemingly could just not be killed. But after passing out in the last episode, not even Madison (Brock Yurich) could resuscitate him.

So who else died in the series finale?

First things first, Benny is indeed a dad. Hanna, Tanisha, and the baby survived Sandy’s assault, and Benny was able to meet his son. Though he was worried that Tanisha was just looking for money, it was hard to deny that adorable baby wasn’t his. Plus, Tanisha was a well-off attorney. She really didn’t need financial help, but she wanted her son to have his father in his life.

Sadly, he’s not going to get that chance. After realizing that he’d been lured to his new home for a fight by Sandy, he decided he wanted to fight mano a mano. But Sandy being a coward, he just had his minions shoot Benny dead.

Unfortunately for Hanna, Benny wasn’t the only child she’d lose in the finale. Trying to spare her brother’s life, Candace (Tika Sumpter) had tried to go to the Malones after what happened to her mother's house. In response, Uncle Vinny (Oscar Torre) delivered her to Jim (John Schneider), who promptly had her drowned.

Hanna did survive the finale, but she did take someone out before the credits rolled. Upon realizing what happened to Candace, she fought Jim. While screaming, “Die motherf--ker!” she ran him over with her car. Oh, Hanna, we didn’t deserve you, and you deserved better.

Source: OWN

Okay, so who’s left? You’d think four deaths would be a good enough ending for a series, but you’d be very wrong. Four deaths were just the start. Our favorite villainess reached her end when she was gunned down in her own driveway. Veronica (Angela Robinson) was killed by Akil (Morgan Findlay) and Marco (Thomas Canestraro), it seems. The con artist got conned. Or was she? Though we'll likely never know the truth, Veronica's death was very rushed, and we can't help but think it wasn't really her.

Meanwhile, Katheryn (Reneé Lawless) faced her fate thanks to her son. Remember the little girl Wyatt killed? Well, unlucky for Katheryn, her new cellmate was that poor girl’s aunt. Perhaps Katheryn should have done something, anything, to stop her son’s awfulness. Because, in the end, her son was the reason she was strangled to death.

What comes around goes around. Trying to cover up for Wyatt cost Kat her life. #HAHN pic.twitter.com/9sqYwLrxDr — Seasonal Shade (@SeasonalShade) July 21, 2021 Source: Twitter

But wait, there’s more! For some reason, Jeffery (Gavin Houston) accepted a box from Tanner (Justin Gabriel), claiming that Justin (Nicholas James) wanted him to have it. We saw this coming weeks ago, but still, it was hard to believe that Jeffery would just accept that Tanner was telling him the truth. Anyway, unsurprisingly, the box was a bomb, and it also took out Madison and David (Peter Parros).

For a series that was known for keeping its audience screaming, “What?!” the finale certainly concluded with many fans yelling at their screens. But it might be more due to the fact that so many of the characters managed to seal their own fate. How could Candace be so shortsighted? How could Veronica just ignore her own hitman’s warning that people were out to get her (you know, like himself)? Why would Benny think that Sandy would ever play fair?