Can You Really Go Down to The Pynk? What to Know About the 'P-Valley' Strip Club

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of P-Valley.

In June 2020, P-Valley premiered on Starz and invited TV viewers to come “down to the valley where the girls get naked.”

The show follows several exotic dancers working at The Pynk in Chucalisa, Miss. Under the direction of Uncle Clifford (Nico Annan), the women navigate dancing at the club while working on their personal and professional goals.