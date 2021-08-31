Things Will Be Different for the McKellan Brood If 'Family Reunion' Returns for Part 5

Things Will Be Different for the McKellan Brood If 'Family Reunion' Returns for Part 5By Shannon Raphael
Aug. 31 2021
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Part 4 of Family Reunion.
There's been no shortage of laughs and growing pains for the multi-generational McKellan family since the Netflix comedy series, Family Reunion, premiered in 2019. The show follows married couple Cocoa (Tia Mowry-Hardrict) and Moz McKellan (Anthony Alabi), who decide to move with their four kids from Seattle to Georgia to be closer to Moz's extended family.
As the duo is adapting to Southern living and to being around Moz's parents, Amelia "M'Dear" (Loretta Devine) and Grandpa (Richard Roundtree), many funny moments ensue.
The fourth part of the comedy (which is technically the second half of Season 2) debuted on the streamer on Aug. 26, and some viewers are already desperate to find out if Family Reunion will return for more episodes.
Will there be a Part 5 of 'Family Reunion'?
The fourth part of Family Reunion opens with the McKellan family celebrating Halloween, and it follows them as M'Dear participates in a musical, through their Valentine's Day festivities, and as Cocoa figures out what to do next in her career.
While the show does handle serious topics, the stakes are usually never dire on the Netflix comedy. However, Part 4 did conclude with a bit of a cliffhanger, which came in the form of a surprising announcement.
In the final moments of the seventh episode, "Remember M'Dear's Roast?" Cocoa announces that she is expecting her fifth child with Moz.
Though the McKellan kids — Jade (Talia Jackson), Mazzi (Cameron J. Wright), Shaka (Isaiah Russell-Bailey), and Ami (Jordyn James) — are key characters on the comedy, Cocoa's pregnancy adds a unique element to the series.
Moz and Cocoa's four children were all born before Family Reunion began, and the addition of a newborn baby or a storyline about Cocoa's pregnancy would be something that viewers haven't seen on the show before.
There is a clear direction for the sitcom to go in, but Netflix has yet to announce if it will return for more episodes. Part 4 only debuted on the streamer on Aug. 26, so a decision might not be finalized until several months after that date. The series did appear on Netflix's Top 10 list in the United States during its opening week, which is always helpful when it comes to renewal possibilities.
There is one potential issue that could affect the future of Family Reunion, if it does get picked up.
Meg DeLoatch, the Executive Producer and Creator of 'Family Reunion,' is working on a different comedy.
In June 2021, several months after Part 3 of Family Reunion came out, Meg DeLoatch took a position as the showrunner and Executive Producer of the CBS comedy, The Neighborhood.
Meg's role commenced ahead of the upcoming fourth season of the show, which stars Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, and Max Greenfield.
If Family Reunion is picked up for more episodes, Meg will have to step down as the showrunner. However, she can still be an Executive Producer for the Netflix sitcom.
The first four parts of Family Reunion are available to stream on Netflix now.