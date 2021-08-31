Things Will Be Different for the McKellan Brood If 'Family Reunion' Returns for Part 5

There's been no shortage of laughs and growing pains for the multi-generational McKellan family since the Netflix comedy series, Family Reunion , premiered in 2019. The show follows married couple Cocoa ( Tia Mowry-Hardrict ) and Moz McKellan (Anthony Alabi), who decide to move with their four kids from Seattle to Georgia to be closer to Moz's extended family.

The fourth part of the comedy (which is technically the second half of Season 2) debuted on the streamer on Aug. 26, and some viewers are already desperate to find out if Family Reunion will return for more episodes.

As the duo is adapting to Southern living and to being around Moz's parents, Amelia "M'Dear" (Loretta Devine) and Grandpa (Richard Roundtree), many funny moments ensue.

Will there be a Part 5 of 'Family Reunion'?

The fourth part of Family Reunion opens with the McKellan family celebrating Halloween, and it follows them as M'Dear participates in a musical, through their Valentine's Day festivities, and as Cocoa figures out what to do next in her career. While the show does handle serious topics, the stakes are usually never dire on the Netflix comedy. However, Part 4 did conclude with a bit of a cliffhanger, which came in the form of a surprising announcement.

In the final moments of the seventh episode, "Remember M'Dear's Roast?" Cocoa announces that she is expecting her fifth child with Moz. Though the McKellan kids — Jade (Talia Jackson), Mazzi (Cameron J. Wright), Shaka (Isaiah Russell-Bailey), and Ami (Jordyn James) — are key characters on the comedy, Cocoa's pregnancy adds a unique element to the series.

Moz and Cocoa's four children were all born before Family Reunion began, and the addition of a newborn baby or a storyline about Cocoa's pregnancy would be something that viewers haven't seen on the show before.

Source: Netflix

