Will There Be a 'Love Island' Reunion in 2021? Plus: Here's What You Missed in the Finale

Although Olivia and Korey’s relationship was mostly platonic for the first half of Season 3, they ultimately developed a love connection that has since evolved into a long-term relationship. According to Olivia and Korey, they are still going strong have even started planning their future together.

“I'm most excited to meet her family. I've met her mom over FaceTime. That was awesome. She's a super genuine person, literally the exact same person but in older form.” Korey told Entertainment Tonight. “Her dad, I want to meet him, and her friends. Just how life is back home. That excites me and I can't wait for it, honestly.”

But Korey and Olivia aren’t the only Islanders who have chosen to continue their love affair outside of the villa. It appears that Shannon and Josh as well as Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland have all gotten pretty cozy off-screen.