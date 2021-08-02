Leslie Golden Says She Left 'Love Island' Due to Personal Reasons — What's the Truth?

It's the end of the journey for one Love Island contestant.

Leslie Golden, a model from Redwater, Tex., entered the Love Island villa during the Casa Amor twist. She coupled up with Korey Gandy while also maintaining that she would be open to getting to know another contestant, Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr.

But none of Leslie's affairs will come to fruition, as she mysteriously disappeared from Love Island after only a few days. So, why did she leave?