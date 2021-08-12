The 'Love Island' Finale Will Reveal Who Wins Season 3 — These Are the Top Contenders

While Trina and Andre’s relationship has been mostly platonic, fans think they have a real shot at winning the competition. In a tweet that has since accumulated more than 1,000 likes, one fan wrote, “So it’s decided that Trina and Andre will be the first friendship couple to win Love Island, yeah?”

In addition to Trina and Andre, who have held their ground since Day 1 of the competition, the next most likely couples to win Love Island are Toby and Chloe.

