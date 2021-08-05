Viewers Want 'Love Island USA's' Shannon St. Clair to Be Sent Home — Here's Why

Following the show’s premiere, photos of Christian wearing a MAGA hat surfaced on social media, and according to Reddit, Olivia follows both Donald Trump and Candace Owens on social media, but neither she, Shannon, nor Christian has commented on the controversy.

Along with Shannon, it has also been rumored that her co-stars Christian Longnecker and Olivia Kaiser are also Trump supporters, and fans were pretty disappointed about it.

Since speculations about Shannon surfaced, social media users say that they are less likely to vote for Shannon and Josh in the end. But they still have the support of some viewers, so they aren’t out of the running just yet.

Another fan tweeted, “Hate to say it, but at this point, I only like Shannon and Josh as a couple. I can’t with the rest of them.”

To see how the rest of Season 3 unfolds, tune into Love Island Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.