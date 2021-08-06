Josh Goldstein Left 'Love Island' After Learning About His Sister's Tragic Death

Josh Goldstein Left 'Love Island' After Learning About His Sister's Tragic DeathBy Leila Kozma
Aug. 6 2021, Published 11:26 a.m. ET
One of the most beloved couples on Love Island made their shocking exit overnight.
Josh Goldstein and his girlfriend, Shannon St. Clair, were reportedly awoken by producers in the middle of the night — only to receive truly heartbreaking news. As they learned, Josh's sister, Lindsey Beth, tragically passed away.
Josh and Shannon announced that they were leaving Love Island in the episode airing on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Here's what happened.
Josh Goldstein quit 'Love Island' after learning about his sister, Lindsey Beth Goldstein's, passing.
"I just wanna tell you guys that me and Shannon are going home today," Josh told his co-stars, per The Sun. "My sister passed away last night."
Josh described Lindsey Beth as an incredible source of support and inspiration. As he shared, she encouraged him to apply to Love Island — where he ended up meeting someone truly special.
Further details about Lindsey Beth's passing have yet to be shared with the media.
A family-oriented person, Josh has been open about how much he loves spending time with his relatives. In an introductory video, he said that his dream partner must be into family.
"She's gotta have the two 'Fs': fitness and family," Josh said. "I'm big into family, I'm family-oriented."
One of the longest-running couples on 'Love Island,' Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair were tipped to win.
Josh and Shannon coupled up on the first day of Love Island — and they have been together ever since. Although they encountered a few obstacles during the first few days of shooting, they grew closer and closer over the past few weeks.
Josh momentarily wavered after Aimee Flores, a private chef from Los Angeles, entered the villa. They exchanged a passionate kiss during the Babewatch Challenge, which promptly sent Shannon through the roof. For a brief while, it looked like Josh and Shannon's blossoming romance might be over for good, but Josh earned back her trust.
Since then, Josh and Shannon cemented themselves as one of the steadiest couples appearing on Love Island. They recently went on a swoon-worthy zip-lining date, during which Josh asked Shannon to be his girlfriend.
"I'm a good judge of character, and I just feel like I know you," Shannon told Josh. "I honestly think I've found my person. And it's such a great feeling."
"This moment here, zip-lining, having that rush of emotion, and watching you and this waterfall," Josh said. "It's honestly a perfect spot. I know that we sort of already are, but I have a question to ask you: Do you want to be my girlfriend?"
She said yes without hesitation.
Shannon St. Clair offered to leave with Josh Goldstein after learning about his sister's death.
Josh and Shannon have only grown closer and closer to each other over the course of the past few episodes. After learning about Lindsey Beth's passing, they quit Love Island together. The decision made the fans even prouder of them.
"Poor Josh. I'm glad Shannon decided to go with him," tweeted @TheRealLTeash.
"Shannon is a real one for leaving with Josh. That's how you do Love Island. You find love, money be damned," tweeted @zara_ovo.