Josh Goldstein Left 'Love Island' After Learning About His Sister's Tragic Death

One of the most beloved couples on Love Island made their shocking exit overnight.

Josh Goldstein and his girlfriend, Shannon St. Clair, were reportedly awoken by producers in the middle of the night — only to receive truly heartbreaking news. As they learned, Josh's sister, Lindsey Beth, tragically passed away.

Josh and Shannon announced that they were leaving Love Island in the episode airing on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Here's what happened.