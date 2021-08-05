Is 'Love Island USA' Newcomer Andre Brunelli Married? Screenshots Suggest So

Season 3 of Love Island USA has been messy, to say the least. There are rumors that star couple Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama knew each other before coming on the show, Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr. was rumored to have a girlfriend outside of the show, and Shannon St. Clair and Genevieve Shawcross used to be friends before coming on the show (Spoiler: They are not on good terms now).

But things are about to get even messier for the cast because one of the new men on the show might be married!