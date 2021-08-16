Season 3 of 'Love Island USA' Might Be Over, but These Couples Sure Aren't

Like all of the past seasons of Love Island USA, one couple emerges victorious from it all, and for Season 3 that happened to be Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser. The two spent a lot of the season drifting around, not exactly able to find a match that suited either of them. At one point, another love triangle emerged when Andre pursued Olivia, and Korey had his eyes set on Bailey.

Nonetheless, Korey and Olivia ended up selecting each other, and their strong connection and remarkable ability to work together left them victorious amongst all of the other couples remaining at the end of the season. The duo walked away with a $100,000 prize and the foundation for a really solid relationship, something fans will undoubtedly hear more of via social media as long as the couple remains together.

