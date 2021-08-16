Season 3 of 'Love Island USA' Might Be Over, but These Couples Sure Aren't

Season 3 of 'Love Island USA' Might Be Over, but These Couples Sure Aren'tBy Chris Barilla
Aug. 16 2021, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
With the conclusion of Love Island USA Season 3 on August 15, 2021, the group of singles that came to the island searching for romance and riches has finally selected a winner. Although only one couple can emerge victorious from the group, plenty can (and have) won in their own ways by finding a truly compatible match through all the trials and tribulations.
With that being said, which couples from Love Island USA Season 3 are still together now that the season is over? Here's a breakdown of where they all stand now that the winning couple has been revealed.
Jeremy Hershberg and Bailey Marshall have a budding relationship to explore.
Out of everyone in the Love Island USA Season 3 cast, Jeremy Hershberg has had the toughest time keeping himself grounded in the competition. Initially, fans shipped him and Florita Diaz as a couple, but the latter was ultimately voted off of the island, leaving Jeremy to find a new match. He soon after recoupled with Shannon St. Clair, but her tenure on the show didn't last either as she and Genevieve Shawcross got into a physical brawl that resulted in the former being voted off as well.
After all of the dust settled from those two hastily ended couplings, Jeremy found his final match in Bailey Marshall, a newcomer to the program. They shared a highly intimate moment right before the season ended, but from the looks of their social media pages, neither has commented on their relationship since the show ended.
Trina Njoroge and Andre Brunelli are focusing on their happiness after dissolving a love triangle.
Fans of Love Island USA are likely familiar with the heated love triangle that transpired throughout the season between Trina Njoroge, Cinco (Melvin Holland Jr.), and Cashay Proudfoot. That dissolved when Cinco selected Aimee Flores as a partner and Charlie Lynch dumped Cashay. In the last recoupling before the season ended, Trina chose Andre Brunelli as her new match, and although no updates have been shared by either of them on social media, they seemed happy together at the end of the season.
Charlie Lynch and Alana Paolucci seem to be getting along swimmingly.
In the wake of Charlie and Cashay not being able to make their relationship work thanks to her apparent hangup on Cinco, the very vocal competitor decided to couple up with another show newbie, Alana Paolucci. Although not much is known about the status of their relationship, from all indications that the show has given they are getting along just fine. Their most recent picture together shows them ready for their "exclusive date night," which is a good sign of their happiness.
Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada haven't always had it easy together, but are going strong nonetheless.
It seems as though a constant element of Season 3 has been the relationship between Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada. The duo has encountered some rough patches at times (which fans have clearly seen), but that hasn't affected the strength of their union one bit, with Kyra writing on Instagram that they're "Official AF." The star admitted on the show at one point that she might like Will more than he likes her, but as of the end of the season, the duo was working well together and putting up a united front.
Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser, the season's winners, are giving fans hope for finding love when it's least expected.
Like all of the past seasons of Love Island USA, one couple emerges victorious from it all, and for Season 3 that happened to be Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser. The two spent a lot of the season drifting around, not exactly able to find a match that suited either of them. At one point, another love triangle emerged when Andre pursued Olivia, and Korey had his eyes set on Bailey.
Nonetheless, Korey and Olivia ended up selecting each other, and their strong connection and remarkable ability to work together left them victorious amongst all of the other couples remaining at the end of the season. The duo walked away with a $100,000 prize and the foundation for a really solid relationship, something fans will undoubtedly hear more of via social media as long as the couple remains together.
Check out every episode of Love Island USA streaming now on Paramount Plus.