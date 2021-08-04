Bailey Marshall Is Already Turning Heads on 'Love Island USA'

Following the dramatic dumping of Cinco Holland and Genevieve Shacross three new women joined the luxury Hawaiian villa on the Aug. 3 episode of the hit CBS reality series.

When the couples on Love Island USA seem to finally be on the same page and they are developing strong feelings, new people enter the villa to spice things up.

One of these women is Bailey Marshall, a brunette bombshell who is turning heads. As soon as she entered the competition, Korey Gandy and Jeremy Hershberg agreed that they were attracted to her.

While Jeremy is totally single after Leslie Golden's exit, Korey is involved with Olivia Kaiser — and she has feelings for him.

Who is Bailey from Love Island USA? Read on to learn more about her background, and to find out how her first two dates went.