'P-Valley' Takes Place in a Mississippi Town, but Where Is the Show Actually Filmed?
After a two-year hiatus, the hit show P-Valley is back for Season 2. This series follows the lives of dancers working in a club called The Pynk in a southern town. The show tells a powerful story about sex work, Black womanhood, gender, sexuality, and more. And because of this, the show has received a number of awards.
Those who watch P-Valley know the show is based in the fictional Mississippi town of Chucalissa. But is it actually filmed in the Hospitality State? Here's what we know about its filming locations.
Where are 'P-Valley's' filming locations? Is the show shot in Mississippi?
Although P-Valley is based in Mississippi in an area called The Dirty Delta, the show isn't filmed in the state at all. It's actually shot in Atlanta, Ga., which is known for being a hub for the film and TV industry. Georgia's iconic peach is seen in the end credits of all kinds of projects.
According to The Cinemaholic, sources have said that some scenes were shot in East Point while others were shot in the southwest part of the city.
As for Season 2 of P-Valley, the publication says that some of the scenes were shot at the West Peachtree Street’s Cheetah Club in Midtown, Atlanta. In total, it took six months to film the entire season.
One important aspect of P-Valley is the way the characters speak. According to an interview with showrunner Katori Hall in Deadline, language is an essential aspect of the show.
Hall called the dialogue "slanguage" and acknowledged that many viewers may have to keep the captions on to understand everything being said on P-Valley. She said it's a mix of her, her family's, and her ancestors' accents.
Is 'P-Valley' based on a true story?
P-Valley isn't directly based on a true story, but it is based on the stageplay of the same name by the show's creator. P-Valley's showrunner told The New York Times that she spent a lot of time in strip clubs growing up in the American South. "I celebrated birthdays there," she said. "I went to a baby shower in a strip club once. I did a lot of coming-of-age things at strip clubs."
According to The Sun, Hall had been interviewing dancers for more than a decade so she could portray them in an authentic way. In the interview with Deadline, Hall said she went to more than 40 clubs in her research for P-Valley and discovered what it's truly like to be a dancer.
"I just remember having conversations four and five times with certain women, in order to dig into the truth as to why they chose to dance. Or, how the dance chose them, and to find out those stories as well," Hall said.
You can watch P-Valley on Starz now.