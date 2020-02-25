'This Is Us': Eris Baker Talks Tess's Anxiety and Teases Future Storylines (EXCLUSIVE)

The hit NBC series This Is Us continues to captivate fans with its emotional and raw storylines. Tackling themes of death, addiction, mental health, and more, the show does not shy away from tugging at audience's heartstrings.

In Season 3, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall Pearson's (Sterling K. Brown) daughter, Tess (Eris Baker), came out as gay. In recent episodes, we've also learned that the teen struggles with anxiety, just like her father.