Source: Getty

'This Is Us': Eris Baker Talks Tess's Anxiety and Teases Future Storylines (EXCLUSIVE)

The hit NBC series This Is Us continues to captivate fans with its emotional and raw storylines. Tackling themes of death, addiction, mental health, and more, the show does not shy away from tugging at audience's heartstrings. 

In Season 3, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall Pearson's (Sterling K. Brown) daughter, Tess (Eris Baker), came out as gay. In recent episodes, we've also learned that the teen struggles with anxiety, just like her father.  

With major story arc's continuing to shape the person fans got to know as "future Tess" (Iantha Richardson) during a flash-forward sequence, Distractify spoke with the 14-year-old actor (Eris) about her character's future.

Check out our Q&A below. (Editor's note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.)  