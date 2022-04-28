But when SVN pulls the rug out from under her, Joanna blurts out that she has cancer, hoping to gain sympathy and keep her job. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Joanna looks to her dreaded "cancer girl" label. As you can imagine, her little lie soon spirals out of control.

From the minds of creators Vanessa Bayer and Jeremy Beiler, I Love That for You is actually based on truth... kind of.