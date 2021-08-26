Iconic TV Mom Molly Shannon Is Also a Mother in Real Life

She's the woman who kept viewers glued to their TVs every time Saturday Night Live ’s Mary Katherine Gallagher came on screen. Molly Shannon is known to many as a side-splitting comedian.

The talented entertainer, who is currently starring on HBO Max's The Other Two, recently opened up about the tragic and untimely deaths of her mother, sister, and cousin in a car crash when she was only 4 years old.

But while the accident shaped the comedian from a very young age, many fans are wondering about her current family life. Who is Molly Shannon’s husband? Does she have kids? Keep scrolling to learn more.