'The Chi's Curtiss Cook Drops Major Spoilers About Season 5: "It's Gonna Be Wild!" (EXCLUSIVE)

Mayor Otis “Douda” Perry is a part-time politician and full-time hustler with a point to prove. But it seems that there’s more to the drug lord than his ruthless exterior.

The character made his debut in Season 2 of The Chi, and it didn’t take long for his true colors to come to the surface. We saw Douda’s reign of terror seemingly come to an end in the Season 4 finale after an unlikely adversary ran him out of town. But according to showrunners, his story is far from over.