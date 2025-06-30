Fans Worried After David Beckham Spotted Wearing an Arm Cast — What Happened? The soccer star recently underwent surgery. By Niko Mann Published June 30 2025, 1:44 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Soccer fans are wondering what happened to David Beckham's arm after he was seen sporting a cast. The former soccer player's right wrist was bandaged as he attended the FIFA Club World Cup match between Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami (Inter Miami) and Paris Saint-Germain.

The British heartthrob co-owns Inter Miami. He also played for Paris Saint-Germain for the last months of his career before retiring in 2013. David began his career with Manchester United in 1992. The FIFA Club World Cup match occurred at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on June 29, 2025.

So, what happened to David Beckham's arm?

According to USA Today, David had surgery on his wrist to repair an old injury he suffered while playing soccer. The former professional soccer star was playing in a match between England and South Africa over 20 years ago when he broke his wrist, per Fox Sports. David said he was recovering well during an interview with DAZN Football before the match.

"It's fine. It’s an old injury that needed surgery, but it’s all good," he said. "It’s all good." He went on to say that the match was an emotional one for him. "To be honest, it’s quite an emotional match for me," he said. "Obviously, the team that we own is playing probably the best team in the world right now. And who would’ve thought? ... For me to finish my career in Paris, the way I did with this club, was very special. I only spent six months there, but it felt like 16 years."

David Beckham was recently knighted by King Charles III.

David — who is married to former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham — was recently knighted by the king of England. King Charles III knighted David on June 13 for his contributions to sports and charities. The new title makes David Sir David Beckham and his wife Lady Beckham.

"Growing up in East London with parents and grandparents who were so patriotic and proud to be British, I never could have imagined I would receive such a truly humbling honour," he said of the honor. “To have played for and captained my country was the greatest privilege of my career, and literally a boyhood dream come true.”

"Off the pitch, I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to represent Britain around the world and work with incredible organizations that are supporting communities in need and inspiring the next generation,” he added. “I’m so lucky to be able to do the work that I do and I’m grateful to be recognised for the work that gives me so much fulfillment. It will take a little while for the news to sink in but I’m immensely proud, and it’s such an emotional moment for me to share with my family."