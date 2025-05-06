The Beckham Family's Drama Proves They’re Like Any Other Family With Issues to Sort Out Brooklyn missed David's 50th birthday celebration. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 6 2025, 10:33 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Stars, they're just like us. Well, except for the extra zeros in their bank accounts, but when it comes to family drama, some famous families are not unlike us normies. Like David Beckham and his son, Brooklyn Beckham, whose drama goes pretty deep with a rumored feud that keeps fans guessing.

Article continues below advertisement

For those who don't follow the family too closely, or vaguely know about the drama between Victoria Beckham and her husband with their oldest son, it all might have started when Brooklyn's younger brother Romeo Beckham began dating his rumored but not confirmed ex, DJ Kim Turnbull, in late 2024, per The Mirror. From there, the family drama appeared to continue, but what happened between David and Brooklyn specifically? They have their own drama.

Article continues below advertisement

There is some drama going on between Brooklyn and David Beckham.

While there is rumored drama between Romeo and Brooklyn, David and his eldest son have their own issues to sort out. When David posted about his 50th birthday celebration on Instagram, Brooklyn was noticeably absent from photos. David did tag him at one point and noted that Brooklyn was missed. But he was the only family member, along with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, who wasn't in attendance to celebrate with David.

According to TMZ, alleged sources claimed that Brooklyn and Nicola refuse to go anywhere that Kim is, even if it's a family event. There are allegations that Kim's intentions with Romeo aren't totally pure. TMZ also reported that Brooklyn and Nicola allegedly tried to meet with David privately to celebrate with him, but that didn't pan out.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the rumor is that Brooklyn and Kim dated at one point and that she is the cause for tension in the Beckham family, iHeartRadio reported that in April 2025, Romeo responded to an Instagram comment where someone speculated how "appropriate" it is to date a sibling's ex.

Article continues below advertisement

He allegedly wrote back, "Brooklyn and Kim never dated." However, the comment was later removed. That doesn't mean there aren't still rumors about Brooklyn and Kim, however, and the rumors of the two of them dating and Brooklyn's distance from his family now that Romeo and Kim are dating seem to go hand in hand.

Article continues below advertisement

Do Victoria and David Beckham not like Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz Beckham?

The hits just keep coming with the Beckham family and alleged behind-the-scenes drama. While fans only have social media clues and public snubs to go by, there are so many rumors about the family and different relationships that it's hard for some not to believe that the drama between David and Brooklyn, and even Victoria and Nicola, is at least somewhat accurate.