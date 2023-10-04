Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Rebecca Loos Is Living a Quiet Life Decades After Her David Beckham Scandal Rebecca Loos is back in the spotlight thanks to a new Netflix documentary, which has left many wondering where the former model is now. By Joseph Allen Oct. 4 2023, Published 12:54 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@rebeccaloosofficial

Almost 20 years after she first made headlines in 2004, former model and reality TV star Rebecca Loos has found herself back in the headlines. Thanks to a new Netflix documentary about David and Victoria Beckham, Rebecca's name, and the scandal that she spawned around the couple, has reared its head once again.

After watching the documentary, many want to learn more about what Rebecca has been up to since her name faded from the headlines all those years ago. It seems like Rebecca has found a much quieter life than the one she was leading before.

Where is Rebecca Loos now?

Rebecca first made headlines in 2004 after rumors began circulating that she had had an affair with David Beckham. As David and Victoria discuss in the documentary, this time was one of the hardest in their entire marriage. Rebecca reportedly made £1 million off of the drama and also gave contemporaneous interviews with various news outlets in which she claimed that she had slept with David at least four times.

"There had been some flirting and I was getting a few innuendos, but I kept saying 'No he doesn't fancy you,'" she said at the time. She also said that she knew there would be huge risks in getting involved with someone who was so famous. "That night we just really hit it off," she continued. "It was the first time, we were just locked into each other all night conversation wise. We just connected. People noticed it."

Now, decades after the scandal, Rebecca is living a much quieter life than the one she lived then. She is married to Sven Christjar Skaiaa, who she met in 2008, and they have two sons, Magnus, 13, and Liam, 10. The two met on the reality show 71 Degrees North, and Rebecca now lives in Norway where she lives a sort medieval, viking-adjacent lifestyle focused on yoga, running, biking, and foraging for food with her sons.

The couple's tiny hamlet is so remote that it's a two-hour drive to the nearest hospital, but Rebecca seems incredibly happy with the choices she's made. "But look at everything I have now, I am so happy. I have no regrets, I am so happy with my life now. But many people are so afraid of change," she told MailOnline. "Change is good, change is how you learn, people should just f--king go for it."