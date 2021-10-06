Is Brooklyn Beckham Married? What We Know About his Highly Instagrammed Courtship

When your parents are famous footballer David Beckham and the stunningly beautiful Victoria Beckham , aka Posh Spice, you're bound to be blessed with striking good looks (not to mention instant fame). Married since 1999, the famous duo have four gorgeous kiddos, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Beckham. The oldest of the bunch, 22-year-old Brooklyn Beckham , is a model (obviously) and photographer.

With his chic fashion photos, candid family pics, and smoldering selfies, Brooklyn is quite popular on Instagram, his account amassing a whopping 12.7 million followers. And over the course of the last year or two, his followers have noticed a blonde bombshell periodically showing up in his posts. Whether the two are featured hanging out in trendy athleisure wear, or are dressed to the nines, her face is plastered all over his account. So, who is she? His girlfriend, perhaps his wife? Here's the update.

Nicola's fame is partly self-made. Her father is Nelson Peltz, a billionaire businessman and investor known for being the chief executive officer and founding partner of New York's Trian Fund Management. She may not come from a clan of actors, but had a little help. Nicola, who Brooklyn calls his "other half," currently boasts an Instagram following of 2.1 million.

Meet 26-year-old Nicola Peltz, an up-and-coming actress known for her portrayal of popular high schooler Bradley Martin in A&E's Psycho prequel series, Bates Motel. She also nabbed one of the lead roles in Transformers: Age of Extinction and a smaller role in Netflix's 2020 holiday-themed romantic comedy, Holidate.

Are Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz married?

The two aren't married yet, but they will be! On Jul. 11, 2020, Brooklyn announced on Instagram that he and Nicola, who started dating in October 2019, were officially engaged. “Two weeks ago, I asked my soulmate to marry me, and she said yes! xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx,” he wrote in a heartwarming post.

Brooklyn isn't too concerned with privacy, as he frequently posts updates on his burgeoning romance, which include intimate photos of the two locking lips in bed. They're nowhere close to being NSFW, though. From posting saucy photos to getting tattoos dedicated to his fiancée, Brooklyn can't get enough of Nicola, and neither can Victoria Beckham.

“She’s sweet, she’s kind, she’s such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman. We couldn’t have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He’s so happy,” Victoria said during a December 2020 appearance on Lorraine. Both David and Victoria are Team Nicola.

The young love birds say they met at Coachella a few years ago, before eventually reconnecting at a party. During a "Today Food" segment on Oct. 6, 2021, which featured him showing off his signature steak quesadilla recipe, Brooklyn told Hoda Kotb and Al Roker that "it was love at first sight" for him and Nicola. He further relayed that he often cooks for his dear fiancée, who's apparently a big fan of seafood. Shrimp scampi sounds really good right about now.

