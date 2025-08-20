Jack White's Net Worth Is Enough to Buy Himself a Seven Nation Army — Insert Guitar Riff Jack White is worth more than a thousand words. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 20 2025, 6:54 p.m. ET Source: The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

When it comes to making music for weirdos and normies alike, few have reached across the aisle quite like Jack White. Who else but an oddball like Jack could appeal to the strange and unusual while writing a song that is frequently used during sporting events? We're looking at you, "Seven Nation Army."

Jack is so prolific and has been involved in so many projects that it's easy to forget that he originally started out as a duo in The White Stripes. The band consisted of Jack and his then-wife, Meg White, who everyone thought was maybe his sister. People of a certain age definitely remember having that debate about their relationship. It's been over 25 years since The White Stripes were formed. Since that time, Jack has built an impressive net worth. Let's take a look.

Hello operator, we're calling about Jack White's net worth.

Jack White's net worth is $60 million, reports Celebrity Net Worth. The Detroit-born guitarist started playing instruments at a very young age, and began with whatever his brothers ended discarding once they formed their own band. There were times in his life when Jack thought he might become a man of the cloth, but music was his calling.

At the age of 15, Jack became an upholstery apprentice for three years. During this time, he met Meg White, whose last name he took when the two married in 1996. His first paid job as a musician came in 1994 when Jack joined the Detroit band Goober & the Peas as their drummer. When the band split up two years later, Jack returned to an earlier love: upholstery. He did that by day and played with other bands by night while Meg learned how to play the drums.

The White Stripes were formed in 1997 and the next year, signed to Italy Records. Five years and three albums later, the duo hit it big with their album "Elephant," which included hits like "Seven Nation Army" and "The Hardest Button to Button." They would go on to record six studio albums before breaking up in 2011.

Jack White started his own record label.

Jack founded two side projects, The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather, before The White Stripes called it quits. He recorded three albums, each with the two side bands. In 2009, Jack took a big step with his record label Third Man Records when he set up a physical location in Nashville, Tenn. The label has put out a ton of great records for artists like the Drive-by Truckers and Alabama Shakes.