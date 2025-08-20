Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee Respond to the Fake Baby News — Find out What’s Really Going On Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee have been friends for several years, as the two have bonded over being foster children. By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 20 2025, 3:05 p.m. ET Source: YouTube: @CelebrityWeekly

Celebrities have a long history of confusing fans and stirring up rumors due to ambiguous behavior or comments — and comedian Tiffany Haddish is the latest famous name to do so. She and Jason Lee have been friends for several years, as the two have bonded over being foster children, and Jason has previously honored Tiffany at his annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards.

Days after Tiffany's fans were in an uproar regarding rumors that she and celebrity blogger Jason Lee welcomed a baby together, the two have come forward to set the record straight. Find out the real truth between them.

Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee responded to the fake baby news.

While guest-hosting during the Aug. 19 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tiffany took time out to address the baby rumors and confusion in her opening monologue, according to People. “There is a personal matter I feel must be addressed,” Tiffany began. “Two weeks ago, I put something on the Instagram that made everyone go a little crazy. It was a picture of me and my friend Jason Lee posing with the baby and the caption, ‘Cats out the bag.’”

“For some reason, people saw this and thought I had a baby,” she told the audience. “Like, there were articles about this everywhere. Even my own relatives were asking if I had a secret baby, which is kind of insulting because they are all living in my house and blocking me from getting any d—k.”

Tiffany then directed the questions about the baby rumors to Jason, who was sitting in the audience. “The whole world has lost their mind over this beautiful baby,” he said, prompting Tiffany to reply, “We just took a picture with a baby and then that went crazy so now we got a godbaby.”

“Jason, the offer still is on the table if you want to make a real baby together. You know I’m traditional," she said, adding humor to the moment. Jason then quipped back with, “And I’m still gay.” “So just to be clear I did not have a baby, but I am open to it. Wide open to it,” Tiffany concluded.

The ‘Girls Trip’ star has previously shared her plans for motherhood while juggling her career.

In a November 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Tiffany explained that her plans to become a mother were put on hold due to her busy schedule. “I had to put a pause on that [adoption] process because my business has picked up, and I feel when you take a child [in], you really need to be able to focus on them,” she told the outlet.

