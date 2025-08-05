What to Know About Tiffany Haddish’s Relationship History — Inside Her Love Life Tiffany has a crop of new love interests these days. By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 5 2025, 4:48 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When you enter the celebrity realm, fans are going to be interested in more than just your latest projects, endorsements and brand deals, with one of the most intriguing aspects to fans being the love lives of their favorite Hollywood stars. Tiffany Haddish may be well known for her comedic timing and social media presence — but her relationship history is also worthy of a discussion.

After years of being on the underground comedy circuit in Los Angeles, Tiffany Haddish initially broke through to the mainstream with her co-starring role on the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show. However, it was her scene-stealing role in the 2017 ensemble comedy Girls Trip that propelled her to the A-list.

Here's what to know about Tiffany Haddish’s dating history.

In 2008, Tiffany married ex-husband William Stewart, but the two split in 2011 after she filed for divorce, which was finalized in 2013, according to Hollywood Life. In her 2018 memoir The Last Black Unicorn, Tiffany said that she decided to end the marriage due to William’s alleged emotional and physical abuse.

As a result of her claims, William sued her and the book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, for defamation. Per court documents obtained from The Blast, William claimed that Tiffany fabricated stories to get a temporary restraining order against him. “Ms. Haddish recanted the allegations in the TRO and pled with law enforcement to dismiss the TRO because it was untrue,” the documents read. “In fact, she confessed to attacking Mr. Stewart.”

Tiffany’s most high-profile relationship to date was with rapper/actor Common. After initially meeting on the set of the 2019 film, The Kitchen, the pair began dating the following year — but it was a bit of a journey to get there. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Tiffany and Common decided to collaborate on a partnership with dating app Bumble, and went on their first virtual date in April 2020. Just a few months later, in July 2020, the pair were officially an item.

A year and half later, in November 2021, Tiffany and Common called it quits. “It was an amicable split. They both still think very highly of one another, work obligations simply proved to be too much for them to move forward,” a source close to the pair told E! News after their breakup. “[They] ultimately decided to end things before continuing on with a long-distance relationship.”

In June 2023, Tiffany left fans a bit confused when she and fellow comedian Reggie Watts confirmed that they were dating — but many fans were unsure if the pair were simply trolling or officially hard-launching their relationship, per Hollywood Life.

Tiffany has a crop of new love interests these days.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in May 2025, Tiffany shared that she has an all-new “roster” of men to choose from and her dating calendar is quite full. "I'm still dating multiple people, but new multiple people," she said. "But one or two from the old roster transferred over to the new roster. There's a couple holdovers. I'm running a team here."

In early August 2025, Tiffany shared an Instagram post teasing about her sharing a baby with longtime friend Jason Lee, but it's unclear whether the post was serious.