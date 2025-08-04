Tiffany Haddish and ‘Hollywood Unlocked’s’ Jason Lee Reportedly Went Half on a Baby The friends shared the news with an Instagram post in August 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 4 2025, 1:38 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tiffanyhaddish

There's no denying that Tiffany Haddish isn't afraid of saying and doing whatever she wants, regardless of anyone else's opinions. Jason Lee, the founder and CEO of Hollywood Unlocked, and Stockton, Calif., Mayor, is also cut from the same cloth and is no stranger to controversy, and doesn't mind sharing his unfiltered opinions on celebrities, especially during their less-than-flattering moments.

Article continues below advertisement

After years of making headlines individually, Tiffany and Jason sent social media into a frenzy when they seemingly soft-launched their collaboration — a baby! Here's the scoop.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee reveal they secretly had a baby together on Instagram.

On Aug. 3, 2025, Tiffany and Jason posted a joint Instagram carousel of them seemingly introducing their baby to the world. The post included two photos of them posing with the baby, as the comedian held the baby in her arms while the media personality held onto the stroller and smiled for the camera. For context, Jason is an openly gay man and Tiffany is straight.

Article continues below advertisement

"Cats out of the bag," Jason captioned the post. The baby announcement came as a shock to many of Jason and Tiffany's fans, who shared their thoughts on the unexpected family in the post's comments. "What does this mean?" actor and director Tasha Smith inquired. "Who kid is y'all playing with?" one fan asked. "Y'all did NOT go half on a baby right now!!" another fan exclaimed. "Omg I’m screaming! I’m looking for resemblance!!!"

The fact that Tiffany Haddish & Jason Lee just had a baby together….?? pic.twitter.com/9obFuGrnG9 — Bella Goth 🌞 (@WickedNFine) August 4, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Lee and Tiffany Haddish's friendship explained.

Jason and Tiffany's baby news was something he hinted at during a March 2025 interview with Angie Martinez, stating their upbringing as foster kids inspired her to offer to have a baby with him. Although many of Jason and Tiffany's fans were scratching their heads trying to figure out how their reported baby came to be, the celebs have been in each other's lives for quite some time.

The Girls Trip star has appeared on Jason's podcast multiple times, including giving him her first interview after breaking up with Common in 2021. Tiffany was also spotted supporting her apparent baby daddy's mayoral run in 2024. Jason, for his part, has often opened up about their friendship on Instagram and called her "A friend that everyone should have" while celebrating her birthday in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

"Tiff, I’m grateful to call you a friend," he wrote. "I’m thankful for you teaching me self-love. You’re always supportive and encouraging. Whether it’s flying to speak to over 1000 kids at a school mourning the death of their peer, hosting the impact awards after flying 12 hours from France, jet setting to Greece, and having one of the wildest weeks of our lives, or just talking on the phone. You are the definition of friendship."