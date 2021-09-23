Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee Is Believed to Have an Impressive Net Worth

Jason Lee has become an integral part of the pop culture news circuit. After founding the multimedia company Hollywood Unlocked in 2015, Jason set the entertainment world on fire. Thanks to his down-to-earth personality and work ethic, the 43-year-old has been able to build a massive media platform.

As the rising media mogul continues to break barriers in the industry, Jason’s been able to use his voice to stand up for those without one and set the record straight on a myriad of topics. Jason has come a long way since fans first met him on VH1 and many are interested in learning more about him. For starters, what is Jason Lee’s net worth? Keep reading to get your answer.

Even though not much is known about Jason's finances, that doesn’t mean that he’s not wealthy. With the continued growth of the Hollywood Unlocked brand, which includes a big following as well as other ventures under the brand’s umbrella, Jason’s net worth will likely continue to increase over time.

However, Jason’s net worth has not been disclosed to the public. Fans of his know that Jason prefers to keep certain elements of his life private, and his net worth seems to be one of those things.

Given his recent projects, many fans believe that Jason is sitting on a pretty sizable nest egg. After becoming a recurring cast member on VH1's Wild ‘N Out and securing a deal with Fox Soul , Jason has been accomplishing a lot in the entertainment industry.

Jason Lee was first introduced to the world on Season 2 of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood . Since bidding the show farewell at the end of Season 3, he has gone on to build his own brand and secure lucrative partnerships along the way.

Jason Lee recently called out Karen Civil for hiring a hacker to take down Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram page.

On Sept. 18, 2021, Jason stepped into a Clubhouse room to talk about Karen Civil, a media strategist who has wronged many people in the industry. In Jason's case, he called out Karen for paying a hacker to take down his Hollywood Unlocked Instagram page.

Per The Shade Room, Jason accused Karen of paying the hacker to take down his company’s Instagram page because she wanted stories deleted from his page. Much to the surprise of listeners, Karen actually admitted to doing the deed and said, “Olivia Pope has to get her hands dirty,” comparing herself to the fictional Scandal character who often used dirty tactics to fix political situations to her benefit.

Karen apologized to Jason on the call and he seemingly accepted her apology. But Hip Hop Wired reports that Jason has since decided to take legal action against Karen. In a Sept. 23, 2021 interview on The Breakfast Club with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee, Jason went on to explain that he first learned Karen Civil was responsible for taking his page down three years ago.

“I’m at Wild ‘N Out one day backstage, getting ready to go on the stage, about to pray, and my phone’s blowing up. Finally, I take the call, and it’s this guy I had met at Art Basel,” Jason says. “He says to me, ‘Yo, I just saw you say something crazy on your Instagram about your page being deleted. Well, I know who did it... My brother did it.”

After connecting with the gentleman and his brother on a three-way call, Jason learned that Karen had paid him to take the page down. Whew chile! “He had screen-recorded all of his text messages with Karen Civil," Jason told The Breakfast Club. "Everything. She basically put a hit out on Hollywood Unlocked, my YouTube channel, my personal Instagram and my Facebook.”

Jason explained that Karen hired a hacker to take down his pages after they published articles that accused her of stealing from celebrities. Although Jason now feels vindicated, he wants Karen to answer for her crimes.

"Black women that were my employees were subjected to almost losing their jobs as a result of this cybercrime," Jason continued. "It's a crime. It's a crime against somebody that may not be as popular as Meg, but it's still a crime. People should be held accountable."

