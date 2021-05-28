'Hollywood Unlocked's' Jason Lee and Angela Stanton Exchange Verbal Blows During an Interview

There are plenty of shows that discuss pop culture and breaking news, but Hollywood Unlocked has done a great job of separating itself from the pack. Hosted by Jason Lee , Blue Telusma , and DJ Damage , the show regularly taps into what’s going on in the world — meaning no topic is off-limits. While things can sometimes get a bit testy, their latest interview has left social media in shambles.

While appearing on Hollywood Unlocked, author Angela Stanton had a discussion with the hosts about her relationship with her daughter. However, things took a turn between Jason and Angela, as opinions clashed. And now, viewers are wondering if these two dynamic personalities have beef. Read on to get the 4-1-1.

Do Angela Stanton and Jason Lee have beef? Insults were thrown during an interview.

Angela Stanton's daughter, Jaybies, is transgender. While Jaybies has been very open about her new pronouns, her mother has not been as supportive as she would like. This was also something that was discussed when Jaybies and Angela appeared on Dr.Phil in early April 2021.

Source: Instagram

In a previous interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Jaybies explained that while her mother has friends who are in the LGBTQ community, she feels as though Angela doesn't accept her for who she is.

Jason took it upon himself to invite Angela on the show to have a chat about the issue, and the conversation didn’t go as planned. Angela and the hosts were not on the same page about her beliefs on not wanting to refer to her daughter with the correct pronouns. (Please note that the following video features Angela referring to her child with incorrect pronouns.)

Source: YouTube

“I don’t have the right to call my son the name I gave him at birth?” she asked the hosts. “There ain’t been no name change or transition. So, why are you all asking me to respect something that’s not even real.” Jason quickly responded to defend Jaybies. “My answer to that is yes, if your daughter, your child wants to be called what she wants to be called you should honor that,” Jason told Angela.

And then, all hell broke loose. Angela then said to Jason that if his mother — who has struggled with drugs in the past— wanted him “to call her a crackhead a-- h-- will he do it.” Jason then proceeded to read Angela for filth.

“Even in my mother’s darkest days, she never acted like you,” Jason told Angela. “F--- you and your homosexual whatever issues you got because you probably ate some p---- at some point in prison and it got you f------ up. You know what, you are the most ignorant piece of s--- person I’ve had on this show."

He continued, "If you could figure out how to clock the f--- out like you did mentally when it came to your own child, you can go ahead and go." Angela was on mute as Jason laid into her, and he didn’t stop there.

Source: Twitter

