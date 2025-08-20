The Net Worth of Actor Timothy Olyphant Is Worthy of Applause — Inside His Hollywood Fortune Beginning his career in the mid-1990s, Timothy Olyphant got his big break in 1997 courtesy of his role in ‘Scream 2.’ By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 20 2025, 4:27 p.m. ET Source: Mega

For decades, Timothy Olyphant has entertained fans with roles in a host of popular films and television shows — which has resulted in an impressive net worth. Find out how his Hollywood resume has led to a cushy bank account.

Beginning his career in the mid-1990s, Timothy Olyphant got his big break in 1997 courtesy of his role in Scream 2. Other notable roles followed, including Gone in 60 Seconds, Live Free or Die Hard, Justified, Deadwood, Damages, Santa Clarita Diet, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Timothy Olyphant is worth an estimated $20 million as of August 2025, the bulk of which is due to his lengthy and lucrative career as an actor in both television and film. In addition to acting, Timothy has also lent his talents to video games and, in 2020, was the co-host of the Wondery podcast, Hollywood & Crime: Season 6 - Billionaire Boys Club.

Timothy Olyphant Actor Net worth: $20 million Timothy Olyphant is an American actor known for his roles in television and film. Birth date: May 20, 1968 Birthplace: Honolulu, Hawaii Birth name: Timothy David Olyphant Father: John Vernon Bevan Olyphant, vice president of production at Gallo Winery Mother: Katherine Olyphant Marriages: Alexis Knief (married 1991 to present) Children: 3 Education: University of Southern California

The actor recently opened up about his career while promoting his latest project.

Ahead of the August 2025 premiere of the FX series Alien: Earth, Timothy spoke in-depth with The Hollywood Reporter about his staying power, reboots, and more.

“I don’t have famous people problems, and yet I get to work with, you name them,” he said about his established level of fame. “It’s a sweet spot, and I may finally be ruining it with these next couple gigs. But at this point in my life? F--k it.”

“Every experience I’ve had revisiting characters or working with the same people again, I’m batting a thousand in terms of it being really gratifying,” Timothy said of his appreciation of reprising prior characters. “I highly recommend it. And I don’t have a problem with people remaking or rebooting things.”

“I mean, everybody goes to Broadway to see the same couple plays every few years. It’s such a dumb, shallow argument to say Hollywood has no new ideas just because they’re rebooting things,” he added.

The Emmy nominee shared that he is content with his place in Hollywood, almost 30 years after his first onscreen appearance.

“I like the jobs I’ve had, and I like the people I’ve been allowed to work with. I’d be happy to just work with them again in whatever capacity they’ll have me,” he told the outlet.

In addition to Alien: Earth, Timothy also has a few other high-profile projects lined up. Reprising his role as James Stacy, he will be part of the cast of The Adventures of Cliff Booth, which is a standalone film starring Brad Pitt in the title role based on his Academy Award-winning character in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

