Actor Timothy Olyphant Has Been a Doting Husband for Decades By Katherine Stinson Mar. 3 2023, Published 3:37 p.m. ET

You might recognize Timothy Olyphant from a number of popular TV shows including Justified, Santa Clarita Diet, The Mandalorian, and most recently, Daisy Jones & The Six. Timothy plays Rod, the fictional band's beleaguered tour manager in the Prime Video series, and to say that Timothy's earned his status as a silver fox is an understatement.

So, it's no surprise fans are eager to find out if the actor is taken in real life. Here's everything that we know about Timothy's current relationship status.

Timothy Olyphant's wife is his college sweetheart.

Source: Getty Images Timothy Olyphant and wife Alexis Knief in 2000.

We regret to inform Timothy Olyphant fans everywhere that the Daisy Jones & The Six star has been a taken man for decades and counting. In another case of definitive proof that true love does in fact exist, we present Timothy and his wife of 32 years, Alexis Knief.

Timothy and Alexis were college sweethearts, having met when they both attended the University of Southern California. Although Alexis doesn't have a public social media account (Timothy doesn't either), we can glean a bit about her humorous personality thanks to an interview Timothy did on Conan back in 2012.

Timothy, who was nominated for an Outstanding Lead Actor Emmy in 2011 for his role in Justified, joked that Alexis had the perfect opener for his acceptance speech if he actually won. According to Timothy, Alexis's idea was that he'd open his gracious speech by looking at his trophy, then he'd look at her and say, "Well honey, this is it. I'm finally leaving you." Timothy's wife sounds like a lady with a great sense of humor!

Do Timothy and Alexis have any kids?

The couple that roasts each other stays together — not only have Timothy and Alexis been going strong for 32 years and counting, but they've raised a brood of 3 kids too! Timothy and Alexis have two daughters, Vivian Olyphant and Grace Olyphant. They also have one boy, a son named Henry Olyphant.

Source: Getty Images Timothy Olyphant and wife Alexis Knief in 2017.

Although Timothy and Alexis keep most details of their marriage and family life on the down low (which is understandable), Timothy occasionally offers nuggets of marital wisdom, telling Women's Health (via Wide Open Country) that, "You have to be with the right person, and you both have to be willing to do the work, day in and day out, to make it happen."