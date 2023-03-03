Who Is Sam Claflin Dating? Inside the 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Star's Love Life

This is not a drill — the book-adaptation king is back! British heartthrob Sam Claflin, best known for his work in book-to-screen productions like The Hunger Games franchise, Me Before You, and Love, Rosie, is back on the scene thanks to his leading role as '70s rock star Billy Dunne in the miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six.

The musical-drama series, which is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling novel of the same name, details the rise and fall of a fictional '70s rock band that took the world by storm. Sam's character has a complicated love life, but can the same be said for him? Keep reading for all the known details regarding his love life and dating history.

Source: Getty Images

Who is Sam Claflin dating?

After sparking romance rumors with endless flirty social media exchanges, Sam confirmed his relationship with Cassie Amato in September 2022 when he shared a photo of them on his Instagram page.

Cassie is a Los Angeles-based model; she often posts about her work on social media. According to her Instagram bio, Cassie is signed with four modeling agencies: Zombie Model Management, The Industry Model Group, Marilyn Agency, and Forte Model Management.

Source: Getty Images Cassie Amato at the premiere of 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

She previously told It's Now Cool that she initially became a model to pay for fashion school but ultimately fell in love with the profession and decided to pursue further opportunities full-time. "I pursued modeling only for that specific reason," she told It's Now Cool. "After many 'nos' that I didn't accept I kept pushing and eventually was given a shot and signed with my first agency. I started working fairly soon after and it turned into a full-time job for me. I decided I'd ride the wave as long as I was working consistently."

Sam Claflin was married to actress Laura Haddock from 2013 to 2019.

Before his relationship with the Los Angeles model, Sam was married to actress Laura Haddock, with whom he shares two children. The pair met in an audition for My Week with Marilyn, and it was love at first sight.

Source: Getty Images Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock announced their separation in August 2019.

In 2017, Sam recalled their first meeting: "I walked into an audition room, I saw her, and I knew," he said, per Pop Sugar. "I'm not kidding for the life of me." He added, "I called my agent, I said, 'Mate, I am in love.' He's like, 'How did the audition go, mate?' I was like, 'No, no, you don't understand. I have just met the woman I want to marry.'" Not long after, the two got together, and the rest is history.

The couple tied the knot in 2013 in a private ceremony; two years later, they welcomed their first child, a son named Pip. Laura gave birth to their second child, a daughter called Margot, in February 2018.

In August 2019, the Peaky Blinders actor took to Instagram Stories to announce he and Laura were legally separating after six years of marriage: "Laura and I have decided to legally separate," the statement said. "We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another, whilst we continue to raise our family together."

Sam recently opened up about his split from Laura and the initial struggle of being a single dad to his two children. "I'd been through quite a lot personally at the time," he told Variety. "I was in a really bad place. I think I needed to work out a few kinks in my own life, to figure out who I was as this dad on my own in a house outnumbered by two toddlers."