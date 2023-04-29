Home > Television Source: FX What Is the Release Date for 'Justified: City Primeval' on FX? Here's What We Know What is the release date for the 'Justified' spinoff, 'Justified: City Primeval'? Here's everything we know about the new FX series. By Katherine Stinson Apr. 28 2023, Published 9:57 p.m. ET

Oh, you thought The Mandalorian was the only time Timothy Olyphant played a justice-seeking marshal? His Justified character Raylan Givens would like a word! Timothy is set to reprise his role as Raylan (complete with his Texas-sized cowboy hat) in the Justified spinoff series, Justified: City Primeval on FX.

So, when is the Justified: City Primeval release date? How many episodes will be in Justified: City Primeval Season 1? Will there be a second season? Who's in the cast for Justified: City Primeval? Here's everything we know so far.

Source: FX

What is the release date for 'Justified: City Primeval'?

Although there isn't a specific release date yet for Justified: City Primeval, the official social media channels for the FX series have added "Summer 2023" to official promo images from Justified: City Primeval. According to the official FX synopsis for Justified: City Primeval, the show takes place 15 years after Raylan "left the hollers of Kentucky."

The synopsis continues by explaining where Raylan is based in Justified: City Primeval — "Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit."

Who else is in the cast for 'Justified: City Primeval'?

So, who is joining Timothy in the Justified: City Primeval cast? Here's a fun fact about the cast — Timothy's real daughter, Vivian Olyphant, will be playing his daughter, Willa Givens, in Justified: City Primeval! Other Justified: City Primeval cast members include Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz (the original Fiyero in Wicked) as a character also named Norbert, Academy Award nominated actress Aunjanue Ellis as Carolyn Wilder, and Boyd Holbrook as Clement Mansel, the Oklahoma Wildman.

Vondie Curtis Hall (Netflix's Daredevil, Chicago Hope) also joins the Justified: City Primeval cast as a character named Sweety, with Australian actress Adelaide Clemens playing a character named Sandy. So, how many episodes will there be in Justified: City Primeval? Fans want to know if there will be a Justified: City Primeval Season 2.

How many episodes will be in 'Justified: City Primeval' Season 1? Will there be a second season?

Although the actual episode count hasn't been officially confirmed by FX, what we do know is that Justified: City Primeval is being billed as a limited series, which usually means that there isn't going to be a second season. Like any FX property, new episodes of Justified: City Primeval will be available to stream after they air on FX on Hulu.