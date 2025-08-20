What's Tiffani Amber Thiessen up to Now? She's Having Her Cake and Eating, Too — Naked “When it’s hot out, you gotta get naked." By Niko Mann Published Aug. 20 2025, 3:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of actor Tiffani Amber Thiessen are in for a treat! The former Saved By the Bell actor shared a video of herself on Instagram on Aug. 18, 2025, and she is eating a carrot cake — in the nude.

Article continues below advertisement

Tiffani shared the video with the caption, "When it’s hot out, you gotta get naked… #nakedcarrotcake. Recipe in the comments if you wanna get naked too." Tiffani is seated at a table strategically positioned behind a huge, round carrot cake as she says, "How do you eat it?" Tiffani then took a bite of the cake and winked at the camera. The video is set to the song "Feels Like Summer" by Samuel Jack. The video went viral, and fans want to know what Tiffani is up to now.

Source: Instagram / @tiffanithiessen

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what Tiffani Amber Thiessen is doing now.

Most folks remember Tiffani from her starring roles as Kelly Kapowski on the 1990s sitcom, Saved by the Bell, and as Valerie Malone, a love interest of Brandon's (played by Jason Priestley) on the mega hit, Beverly Hills, 90210. These days, the actor is into wellness and has written a cookbook, Here We Go Again: Recipes and Inspiration to Level up Your Leftovers, per People. She has also partnered with Isopure to make protein-boosted recipes.

Tiffani told the outlet that turning 50 was a "turning point in her life," and it prompted her to be mindful of her health. "Last year, I turned the big 5-0, which was a turning point in my life," she said. "It usually is for most people. Before I turned 50, I had a mindset of wanting to be at the best possible place for that age. So, I was working towards what I felt was going to be healthy for me."

Article continues below advertisement

"In my twenties, it was all about looking really good," she continued. "But in my fifties, my first goal was feeling good, and that was physically and mentally. That had a lot to do with my diet and the type of exercising I was doing." Tiffani also told the outlet that she "upped the ante" when exercising. She also began adding more protein to her diet, which is more convenient now with her partnership with Isopure, a protein company "aligned with everything" that she is trying to do."

Article continues below advertisement

Tiffani also shares videos online that feature her making tasty food, and she shares the recipes with her fans. In one cute video, she makes guacamole, and the video is set to the song, "I Like It Like That" by Pete Rodríguez. The post was captioned, "What can I say … I like it like THAT! And you will too. Recipe in the comments for my Tropical Salsa and Guacamole."

Article continues below advertisement

The cookbook author is also a wife and a mother. According to People, she married her husband, CSI Vegas actor Brady Smith back in 2005, and the couple has two children — a son, Holt, and a daughter, Harper.

The couple recreated their wedding 15 years later in their backyard. The duo also wrote a children's book together called You’re Missing It back in 2019 about being a present parent.

Article continues below advertisement