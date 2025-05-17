Remembering All the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Stars Who Have Passed Away Gone, but not forgotten. By Anna Quintana Published May 17 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: MEGA 90210 co-stars Jason Priestly, Shannen Doherty, and Luke Perry

For most of the '90s, Beverly Hills 90210 was the show to watch, starring some of the decade's biggest heartthrobs. Sadly, since the show ended on May 17, 2000, fans have had to say goodbye to a few 90210 stars. Luckily, their legacy will live on thanks to the iconic series, which is still being streamed and binged by new generations. Keep reading to learn more about the 90210 stars who have passed.

Luke Perry (Dylan McKay)

Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty

The "bad boy" of 90210, Luke Perry's unexpected death on March 4, 2019, after suffering a major stroke, sent shockwaves through Hollywood. At the time of his death, he was playing Fred Andrews on Riverdale. "I’m struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts... Processing this is impossible right now," his on-screen love interest and longtime friend Shannen Doherty wrote on Instagram, before her own death five years later.

Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh)

Ian Ziering, Shannen Doherty, and Brian Austin Green.

Shannen Doherty, 90210's one and only Brenda Walsh, passed away on July 13, 2024, after a long battle with breast cancer. She was 53 years old. Her former co-star and friend, Jennie Garth, paid tribute to the late actress on Instagram shortly after her death. "Our connection was real and honest. We were so often pitted against each other, but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship, which was one built on mutual respect and admiration," she wrote. "She was courageous, passionate, determined, and very loving and generous."

Joe E. Tata (Nat Bussichio)

Source: MEGA

Joe E. Tata was best known for playing Peach Pit owner Nat Bussichio in 90210. Sadly, Joe was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2018 and passed away in 2022 at the age of 85. Ian Ziering paid homage to his former co-star on Instagram, writing, "He may have been in the back of many scenes, but he was a leading force, especially to us guys, on how to appreciate the gift that 90210 was."

Denise Dowse (Mrs. Yvonne Teasley)

Denise Dowse portrayed Mrs. Yvonne Teasley, the Vice Principal of West Beverly High, in the television series. Sadly, Denise fell into a coma in August 2022 after contracting meningitis and died shortly after. She was 64 years old. "Throughout all my years working on Beverly Hills 90210, my scenes with Denise will always be remembered with the utmost in respect for her talent, and fondness for the loving soul she was," Ian wrote at the time. "Some of my heartiest off-camera laughs were between she and I hammering out the discipline her Mrs. Teasley would dish out to my Steve Sanders."

David Gail (Stuart Carson)

Source: Speling Television

David Gail had a recurring role as Stuart Carson, a love interest of Brenda Walsh (Shannen Doherty) during the show's fourth season. He also had a cameo as a bellboy in the show's first season. Following his appearance on the show, he went on to star in TV shows such as Savannah, Port Charles, and JAG. He died on January 16, 2024, after going into cardiac arrest. He was 58 years old.

Nicholas Pryor (Chancellor Milton Arnold)

As the characters transitioned to college life, Nicholas Pryor played the chancellor of California University. Along with 90210, Nicholas's acting credits include Risky Business, Party of Five, and Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1. Nicholas passed away on October 7, 2024, at the age of 89 years old.

Jed Allan (Rush Sanders)

Jed Allan portrayed Steve Sanders' dad, Rush Sanders, from Season 4 to the series finale in 2000. His on-screen son paid homage to the actor, who died on March 9, 2019, at the age of 84, just a few days after Luke Perry's untimely death. "Such a great guy to work with, he will be missed," Ian shared.

Brian Turk (Tiny)

Source: MEGA