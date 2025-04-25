Remembering the 'Friday' Stars Who Have Passed Away
Gone too soon.
The buddy comedy Friday, starring Chris Tucker and Ice Cube, premiered in 1995 and instantly became a cult classic. It went on to spawn two sequels, Next Friday and Friday After Next, and launched Chris's acting career.
Sadly, a few of the movie's stars have passed since its release three decades ago. Here is a look back at the actors we lost too soon.
Tommy Debo "Tiny" Lister Jr. (Deebo)
Tommy Debo "Tiny" Lister Jr. was cast perfectly as the neighborhood bully Deebo in Friday. He was also known for his roles in The Fifth Element, Jackie Brown, and Austin Powers in Goldmember.
Sadly, he died in December 2020 at the age of 62, his cause of death listed as hypertension and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
John Witherspoon (Mr. William "Willie" Jones)
One of the most prolific Black actors, John Witherspoon, was the veteran star in Friday, known for his standup comedy and appearing in movies such as Boomerang and House Party before his role as Ice Cube's dad, Willie.
He went on to star in Next Friday and Friday After Next, as well as TV shows such as The Wayans Brothers and The Boondocks, before he died of a heart attack in 2019 at the age of 77.
Bernie Mac (Pastor Clever)
One of the original Kings of Comedy, Bernie Mac starred in many Hollywood films such as Friday, Ocean's Eleven, Bad Santa, and Soul Men. He was also the star of his TV show, The Bernie Mac Show, which ran for five seasons.
Unfortunately, Bernie tragically passed away in 2008 at the age of 50 due to complications from pneumonia. He will be remembered as one of the best comedians of all time.
Yvette Wilson (Rita)
Best known for her roles in Moesha and The Parkers, Yvette Wilson also starred as Rita in Friday.
She was also a proud mother and grandmother. Sadly, she died in 2012 at the age of 48 after a battle with cervical cancer.
Michael Clarke Duncan (Craps Player — uncredited)
Before being nominated for an Academy Award, Michael Clarke Duncan appeared in Friday in an uncredited role as "Craps Player."
He also starred in blockbusters such as Armageddon, Planet of the Apes, and Sin City before his unexpected death in 2012. He was 54 years old.
LaWanda Page (Jehovah's Witness)
LaWanda Page lived a long life before her death in 2002 at the age of 81. Known as "The Queen of Comedy," she appeared in TV shows such as Sanford and Son, Diff'rent Strokes, and Martin.